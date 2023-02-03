When Mak Bremer lost her junior year due to a knee injury in the season opener, she decided to use the long months of rehab to strengthen other facets of her game to bolster her already formidable post-up moves.
The focus on dribbling paid off big in Alcoa’s 64-53 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday night inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium. The 5-foot-11 senior used her ball-handling skills to help the Lady Tornadoes break a constant G-P press and to move past the Lady Highlanders interior defense to lead Alcoa scoring with 24 points.
Bremer scored 5 of her 24 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter and added six more in the first 90 seconds of the third as Alcoa (24-2, 7-0 District 2-2) effectively put the game away with a 16-0 run spanning the two halves.
Trailing 50-35 entering the fourth quarter, Gatlinburg-Pittman (20-5, 6-2) cut the lead down to seven points, aided by three of its five 3-pointers. Alcoa responded with free throws from Bremer, Karli Haworth, Macie Ridge and Bella Daugherty to maintain control of the game, which clinched the District 2-2A regular season championship for the Tornadoes.
Maddy Newman, the prolific scoring 6-foot-2 junior Lady Highlander, matched Bremer’s total of 24 points but was held to just four points in the final period. Amelia Pfeiffer and Ainsley Pfeiffer did stellar work to prevent Newman from doing more damage inside. Amelia Pfeiffer scored just three points but added 3 blocks and 3 steals to thwart the G-P inside game.
Alcoa took its first lead on a drive inside by Bremer after the teams traded opening baskets. Gatlinburg-Pittman committed ten first-quarter turnovers but poor shooting kept Alcoa from capitalizing, as the first quarter ended 12-11 for Alcoa.
The game was heavy with fouls, as the teams combined for 44 infractions. Early foul trouble pushed Haworth and Ridge to the bench midway through the second period, but Alcoa got timely contributions from Kara Pitts (6 points) and Bella Daugherty (5 points).
A nice curl inside by Pitts started a 7-0 run in the final two minutes of the half that pushed Alcoa up 29-19 at the break. Bremer opened the third with a nice turn-around move inside followed by one of two Haworth 3-point shots. Two more post moves from Bremer doubled Alcoa’s lead at 38-19 two minutes into the second half.
A 50-35 margin entering the fourth quarter was whittled down by a desperate G-P push in the fourth quarter, but Alcoa, in the double bonus, scored its final ten points at the stripe to stay clear of further damage.
Haworth added 21 points and hit the only Alcoa 3-point shots.
Alcoa shot poorly early on but did not suffer the high turnover rate that GP had, thanks to the ball-handling skills of Haworth, Ridge and Bremer. Gatlinburg-Pittman finished with 26 turnovers versus 14 Alcoa give-aways.
“We’ll probably play them again in the district championship, and maybe again in the region,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “This is nice, it’s good to have an adversity win, but we still have bigger things down the road and bigger times that we need to beat them.”
Alcoa travels to Oak Ridge for a non-district contest on Monday,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.