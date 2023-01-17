Maryville played two extra periods of basketball Tuesday, but it was the first quarter that decided the Rebels’ fate.
Battling Hardin Valley into double overtime, the gas eventually ran out for Maryville in its 68-64 loss. In coach Wes Lambert’s mind, had the Rebels (13-7, 2-2 District 4-4) accomplished what they needed to in the first period, the extra fluff wouldn't have been needed, and result likely would have been different.
“I think it shows us that every possession matters,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “We played the first quarter with no sense of urgency, had six turnovers. Against good teams, you can’t do that. You’ve got to take advantage of every play, every pass, every shot, and that’s where we’re still learning.
“Then we start the second half with an over-and-back to start and then a missed read on defense. It’s just little things like that that are going to show late in the game. It’s a learning curve for our guys.”
Maryville trailed Hardin Valley (18-3, 4-0) by four points to start the second quarter, but came back to lead 24-22 at halftime. The two teams were deadlocked at 39 entering the fourth.
Led by Matthew Clemmer’s nine points in the quarter, Maryville kept pace with Hardin Valley throughout the last period of regulation. He accounted for all but four of Maryville’s points during that stretch.
“(Clemmer) doesn’t quit,” Lambert said. “He has no quit. He plays extremely hard, both offensively and defensively, and he’s doing just a good job with us. With a night like that, you just wish you could get a win, and he may be the reason we would win the game. Who’s to say what?
“Just proud of him. Proud of the way he battles, and he’s got some good heart in him.”
The Hawks possessed the ball with just over three seconds remaining, but turned it over by accidentally running out of bounds. The Rebels, though, couldn’t break through the defense for a shot before the final buzzer, with Clemmer losing the ball off the inbounds pass while surrounded by defenders.
With the Rebels down 57-54 in the first overtime period’s final seconds, Nick Johnson drained a 3-pointer falling back and was fouled. He missed the ensuing free throw, sending the game into a second overtime.
Hardin Valley led 66-62 when Maryville believed it had stolen the ball from the Hawks’ Nic Hodge, but the officials ruled he was “two-handed pushed” and thus fouled, negating the possible steal, according to Lambert.
Hodge then sank two free throws.
“It’s more than one possession. That was just a possession we needed,” Lambert said. “We learn from it. We can’t rely on one call to go our way or the other way. That’s part of the game.”
Clemmer connected for a bucket with just under three seconds left, but that was all the Rebels could muster before the final buzzer sounded.
“No district loss is good because it’s always going to be working toward seeding,” Lambert said. “But I think you would prefer to lose them early so you can learn from your mistakes and try to be better the next time. Obviously, we’re going to get them again at home.
“It stings, double-overtime, could have gone either way. It’s just bitter. It hurts.”
