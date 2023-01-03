SEYMOUR — Maryville has Seymour to thank for teaching it a new lesson Tuesday.
The Rebels came into the game inexperienced in playing against a zone defense, and that’s exactly what the Eagles threw at them. Maryville was faced with a test, and it passed.
Despite a second quarter in which Seymour cut through a sizable lead, Maryville figured out how to beat its opponent’s tactics, scoring 41 second-half points en route to a 72-41 win, its seventh in a row.
“Our offense has improved dramatically over the course of the season, and that’s what we want,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. “The biggest thing tonight was we hadn’t seen zone all year. This was the first time a team has played us full zone, and it was great for us.
“We didn’t really understand how to attack it, and I learned tonight, we were able to see where gaps were and that you don’t have to beat a zone just by shooting threes.”
The offense for the Rebels (10-5) seemed to have no issues early, taking a 23-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Their inexperience showed up in the second, though, as the Eagles (2-14) outscored them, 18-9, to make it an eight-point game at halftime.
“We played like we’ve practiced the last two days,” Lambert said. “Kind of low energy, not really as a unit, not really as a team right now. But that’s going to come. We came off a big high from Christmas … What we’re trying to teach the guys is you’ve got to constantly improve every day.
“There were times when we just relaxed too much, and Seymour took advantage of it.”
Lambert also blamed the struggles that lack of knowledge of how to beat the zone.
“That’s what we were doing early, just trying to shoot,” Lambert said. “When you don’t shoot well, that’s what happens.”
The Rebels proved they learned their lesson in the second half, scoring 17 points in the third quarter and 24 in the fourth. Jonathan Woodlee paced Maryville across the first two quarters, nailing three 3-pointers; he only made two buckets in the second half, but his teammates picked up the slack, scoring well from inside and mid-range.
“(Maryville is) a good team, a really, really good team,” Seymour coach Mark Mobley said. “Top to bottom, they’ve got some size, they’ve got some great players. They just worked us pretty good inside from size, rebounding things like that.
“Thought we competed, gave a good effort. We just didn’t score enough, basically. They’re intimidating, their length, their size. They caused some issues for us offensively. We had some guys who stepped up offensively and did some good things tonight, but just not enough.”
Mobley saw his players’ spirits raise during that second-quarter run, which was led by Connor Hilton, who made three of his four 3-pointers in the period. The goal next time is to keep those spirits from falling later on.
“We had confidence,” Mobley said. “Then, for whatever reason, sometimes when bad things happen, it kind of snowballs. Mentally, we get down, frustrated, whatnot. Maybe sometimes we go in a shell, go in a hole, and we don’t really compete, attack like we’re capable of doing.”
