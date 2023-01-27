Maryville knew exactly the situation it was facing when it stepped onto the court against Heritage.
“We challenged our guys, this was a must win for us,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. “We’ve got to have these games. We’re at our best when we're energized and sometimes it's hard to get energized for a game like this.
“Heritage, they play so hard, and the issue with that is if you give them some confidence, they're good enough. They’re a good team. So we really challenged our guys from the start, you know, it's gotta be 32 minutes.”
Lambert got all 32 minutes from his team Friday, as the Rebels took a quick lead, held it the entire way and ultimately dominated the Mountaineers, 67-39, inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
Things didn’t look promising to start. Though the Rebels (15-8, 4-3 District 4-4A) still came out swinging, neither team scored until well into the first quarter, with multiple failed possessions among them.
“I think both teams missed probably their opening four or five shots,” Lambert said. “And I thought, ‘Here we go again.’”
The Rebels (15-8, 4-3 District 4-4A) eventually kicked it into high gear, getting their offense going while holding the Mountaineers (11-12, 0-7) to just two buckets in the period and taking an 18-4 lead to begin the second quarter.
Though Maryville broke out of its early slump, Heritage’s scoring woes continued, as the Rebels led 32-16 at halftime and 51-28 to start the final period. Only two Mountaineers, Grant Campbell (18 points) and Eli Williams (10 points) scored more than six points Friday.
“Here in the last two to three weeks in particular, we’ve really struggled (to score),” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “We’ve had games where we’ve scored in the 30s. The other night, we scored 65 and broke out of it. We’re just really struggling. We’ve got to find other guys who can score besides our main two scorers.”
Also a factor was Maryville’s backcourt. Nick Johnson (13 points) connected on four buckets and a free throw in the first quarter alone, while Robbie Eldridge (10 points) nailed two of Maryville’s four 3-pointers.
“I thought their guards were the difference,” Flatford said. “Just kind of had their way with us. Just got where they wanted to and hit shots, and we struggled to score. I thought that was a big determining factor. Dug ourselves too big a hole early, just falling down 11-2 against a team like that is trying to play catch-up. They’re hard to defend, and we struggled.”
The win kept Maryville going in the positive direction in a tight District 4-4A race. Though Heritage sits at the bottom of the district standings, Maryville is currently tied with Hardin Valley in third place.
“We're in a weird spot,” Lambert said. “We’re a peaks-and-valleys team. You want to be trending upwards right now, and we'll take two steps forward and one step back. So tonight was a great step forward for us. We saw some things that we haven't been able to get in the game, and that's encouraging.
“So hopefully we can build off this, cause we go to Farragut on Tuesday, and Farragut may be the best team in the district.”
