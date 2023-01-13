A third game in four days resulted in a trend Maryville coach Wes Lambert has seen from the Rebels at various times this season.
Fatigue led to an uncharacteristic defensive effort in the first half from a team that has limited opponents to 54.9 points per game over its last 11 games — a span in which it has won 10 times — but that changed after halftime.
Maryville limited Heritage to 15 points after the intermission, turning a two-point advantage into a 69-48 rout Friday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
"When we get tired, we resort to bad habits, and that's a lack of defense," Lambert told The Daily Times. "When we're at our best, we're really relying on help, really loading to the ball. In the first half, there was no inspiration on the defensive end and we were allowing Heritage to attack us, get paint and finish at the rim.
"Flip to the second half, and we challenged them and got back to what we pride ourselves on. You could see it, and that's the type of team we are."
Maryville (13-6, 2-1 District 4-4A) was not the only team on the court with a reason to be tired. An injury to junior forward Colby Smith left Heritage (10-9, 0-4) shorthanded, which played a part in its lackluster offensive performance in the second half.
The Mountaineers were outscored by the Rebels, 25-12, in the third quarter and only tallied three points in the fourth, including a scoreless stretch over the final six minutes, 12 seconds.
"We're going through some adversity," Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. "I'm not trying to make excuses, but we've got a freshman and two sophomores as our starting backcourt tonight. It's going to happen. We just have to play through it, battle and learn because you're only going to get better from it."
A resurgent defensive effort from Maryville was supported by senior forward Matthew Clemmer, who posted a game-high 30 points, 15 of which came in the third quarter.
"The biggest thing for him is he knows where he is good and he gets to those spots no matter who is guarding him," Lambert said. "He is so patient. He's a special kid. You can't help but root for him, and the best part is, he has jelled so well with our guys and he has become a part of the family."
Maryville senior guards Nick Johnson and Robbie Eldridge also finished in double figures with 13 points apiece.
Heritage senior forward Grant Campbell scored 16 points while freshman guard Eli Williams and sophomore guard David Marsh each recorded 10.
The Mountaineers will attempt to snap a string of three consecutive losses when they host Bearden on Tuesday. The Rebels look to add to their recent string of success when they travel to Hardin Valley on Tuesday.
