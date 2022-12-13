Depth and balance were keys to Maryville pulling ahead early and running away with an 85-68 win over Sequoyah on Tuesday evening.
Sequoyah (2-7) showed talent especially in the early minutes to take a quick lead, but with the Rebels rotating in fresh bodies with little drop-off in intensity or scoring ability, Maryville (5-4) took control late in the first quarter and kept increasing its lead, allowing valuable minutes to reserves in the final quarter.
The Chiefs, led by Eli Cook with 19 points, ended with four players in double figures but only six players in the scoring column. Seniors Matthew Clemmer, Robbie Eldridge and Nick Johnson each finished with 17 points for Maryville, with seven other Rebels added into the scoring mix.
“It was a defensive mindset, and our defense really gave us energy on the offensive end,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert said. “When three of your seniors have 17 apiece, that helps. I thought this was the first game where we really worked well on getting one more pass, giving up a good shot to get a great shot.”
The top trio of Maryville scorers found their touches in different quarters. Eldridge started hot with one of his two treys and eight points total in the first quarter, which finished with Maryville up 23-17 after the two teams hit the halfway mark of the period tied 10-10.
Johnson led scoring in the second period with nine points including three field goals on pull-up jumpers and converting three free throws when fouled on a 3-point attempt. Johnson also added in an assist to Alex Akard (9 points, 7 rebounds) for a crowd-rousing dunk as Maryville pulled away with a 46-29 lead at the break.
Matthew Clemmer, still getting his basketball legs under him after leading the football Rebels to the state semifinals, then scored nine of his 17 points in the third period. Clemmer started his scoring run with a putback after Eldridge started off with a trey and Johnson added two free throws. Clemmer hit two inside buckets in the closing minutes, one on a nice assist from Johnson, then brought Maryville to a 30-point lead, 74-44, with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer taken from just inside the scorers table.
Keeping in many of its starters as Maryville cleared its bench, Sequoyah cut the deficit down to 85-68 with a 24-11 scoring advantage in the final period.
Maryville rotated in replacements from the early minutes on, with little drop-off. Ten Rebels scored versus just six for the Chiefs. The intensity brought in with each new wave of fresh Rebels saw Sequoyah take more rushed and desperate shots as the game wore on.
“It’s a blessing and a curse (to have so much depth),” Lambert said. “It’s a blessing because you know you’re not going to get much of a drop-off when you sub in and the energy amps up even more. The curse is, we’ve got a lot of really good players on our team and finding minutes for everybody is really challenging. But our guys are really buying into what we are doing, and that’s really evident in a game like tonight.”
Maryville hosts archrival Alcoa Thursday in a non-district tilt.
