The Maryville boys basketball team seems to have broken through, and it has its trip to Chattanooga last Friday to thank.
The Rebels may have suffered a 12-point loss to Baylor, but they got an inspiring effort from their frontcourt despite being undersized, and it translated into a week where Maryville hung 85 points on Sequoyah on Tuesday and carried that success over into a 70-54 victory over rival Alcoa on Thursday inside Campbell Gymnasium.
"Honestly, I think the Baylor game last week was the best thing for us," Maryville coach Wes Lambert told The Daily Times. "They had 6-foot-9, 6-foot-10 guys, and our bigs stepped up and played well. I challenged them and said, 'Why can't you play that way against smaller teams?' Tonight, they did.
"We out-rebounded (Alcoa) by a lot, and because of that, (our frontcourt's) presence opens the floor for Robbie (Eldridge), for Nick (Johnson), for (Jonathan) Woodlee, for all of our guys."
Alcoa (6-5) found itself between a rock and a hard place against Maryville (5-5).
Sophomore forward Eli Owens, playing in his third game since capping a championship season on the football field, tried his best to limit the trio of Maryville senior Matthew Clemmer and juniors Alex Akard and Lucas Garman inside, but they combined for 24 points.
The perimeter was not much kinder to the Tornadoes as Maryville senior guards Nick Johnson and Robbie Eldridge combined to hit eight 3-pointers and score 21 and 15 points, respectively.
"I thought (Maryville) executed and played with great togetherness, and we got exposed in some stuff," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. "They played confidently, and we have some guys searching for confidence or searching for their personal identity and their role.
"The bottom line is they put together a good first half. They were shooting the ball well from 3, and we got punished in the paint. You have to take care of one or the other because if you're going to get beat at the 3-point line and you're going to get beat at the rim, you're going to lose the basketball game."
Johnson drilled four of his five 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Maryville stretch a two-point lead out to a 39-30 halftime advantage. Eldridge took over after the intermission, rattling off a personal 10-0 run in the span of one minute, 47 seconds to give the Rebels a 55-35 lead midway through the third.
"We talk a lot about short-term memory," Lambert said. "If you're missing shots, you have to find a way to impact the game and fire up the next one. Nick really crashed the glass and was getting rebounds. Robbie was playing great defense, and I think that kind of got them going. Once those two see one go through the net, it can become an avalanche."
Alcoa never found a way to keep pace with reigning Daily Times Player of the Year Jahvin Carter battling a sprained ankle and an illness and a rotation that is still in a state of transition after adding five football players to the fold last week.
Freshman guard Jabriel Koko led the Tornadoes with 13 points while sophomore guard Eli Graf and Carter each scored 11.
"Jahvin is who he is, and we need him to play well to get big wins," Collins said. "He was solid tonight considering the circumstances, but we have to continue to be a great unit, not just a conglomerate of players. Offensively, we're trying to figure it out, but we're trying to figure it out against good teams. Greeneville, Fulton and Maryville are not three teams where you want to go out there and be a work in progress, but I'm excited about next week because we get to go back to the drawing board and string together a couple of practices in a row."
Alcoa will attempt to shake a three-game losing streak when it participates in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic, which starts Dec. 28, at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School.
Maryville aims to continue its recent success when it hosts Walker Valley on Tuesday.
"The problem with playing a hard schedule is you worry that the guys are going to check out if you aren't winning, but man, we've come back fired up and ready to go every day," Lambert said. "There is no light test for us right now, and that's what we need."
