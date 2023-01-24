Maryville head coach Wes Lambert saw both the good and bad sides of his Maryville squad in its district matchup Tuesday night.
The positive quality was a fight that didn’t quit until the final buzzer sounded. The Rebels trimmed an 11-point Bearden lead with under three minutes to play down to a single score, before the Bulldogs pulled away for good. The negatives, however, were the Rebels’ complacent spirit, especially in their start to the third quarter, that led to the original deficit and a 75-68 loss inside Maryville High School.
After an emotional win at then-No. 1 William Blount over the weekend, Lambert challenged his team to step up and test their mental fortitude, but two days of lackluster practice preceded Maryville’s (14-8, 3-3 District 4-4A) second loss in its last three games.
“This team is struggling with complacency,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “We had a big game last Friday at (William) Blount. We were on a big high and I challenged them, because I didn’t know if we were there mentally yet. And this showed that we weren’t. We have a lot of areas that we need to improve and a big thing is our mentality.
“I think at the end of the day, it’s the mentality of practice and the mentality of games. We haven’t won the practice side of it yet.”
Maryville started the game on the right track and outscored Bearden (15-7, 3-3 District 4-4A) in both of the opening two quarters — 20-16 after the first and 36-32 at halftime. Matthew Clemmer totaled 10 points and six rebounds in the first period, then Nick Johnson scored seven points in the second to give him 12 at the intermission.
The Rebels then opened the second half by allowing a 10-0 Bearden run before Lambert called a timeout two minutes, 40 seconds in. The Bulldogs’ Nelson Karnowski, who finished with a team-high 15 points, made a pair of triples and accounted for eight points in the run.
“That was one of our daggers. It deflated us,” Lambert said. “I think our guys got shell-shocked a little bit and could’t get their heads back into the game. We’re athletic enough and long enough to keep fighting and make it a game like we did, but at the end of the day I just felt like it went back to how we practiced the last two days. That carries over.”
Maryville didn’t quit and nearly came back from an 11-point deficit at the 2:55 mark in the fourth. Jonathan Woodlee made two free throws to trim Bearden’s lead to 69-66, but the Rebels couldn’t complete the comeback despite Johnson’s nine fourth-quarter points; he finished with a game-best 26 points and seven 3s.
That inconsistency is why Maryville has yet to set its footing in a crowded District 4-4A race, even after an upset at William Blount. The Rebels are now tied with Bearden at 3-3, good for second behind Farragut, Hardin Valley and the Govs, who all sit together at 4-2. Maryville hosts Heritage (11-11, 0-6) Friday at 7:30.
“The problem is,” Lambert said, “and this is what happened when we lost to Farragut at home, we get a big win on the road – you may not be expected to win those games — and then you give one up at home. It cancels out. Our big win at Bearden canceled out with Farragut at home. Our big win at (William) Blount canceled out with Bearden at home. We’ve got to figure something out, or we’re going to end up middle of the pack. It’s not fun when you don’t have a guaranteed region.”
