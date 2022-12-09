Everything Maryville Christian girls basketball coach Stephen Hudson wants to do on the court starts with defense.
The Lady Eagles showed why defense is a top priority, as they suffocated Clayton-Bradley Academy defensively in the first half of a 61-24 win Friday night at CBA. Maryville Christian forced eight turnovers and allowed two field goals in the first quarter alone, setting the tone for what would be a dominant night for the MCS defense.
“Defense is our mainstay,” Hudson told The Daily Times. “We played with urgency on both ends of the floor, but defense is what I’m proud of the most.”
Maryville Christian did not let up on CBA as the game progressed, surrendering three points — one field goal and a free throw — in the second quarter and five points in the third. MCS forced nine more turnovers in those two quarters combined. It was not until the game had long been over that CBA crossed the double-digit margin with a 12-point fourth.
For the Lady Eagles, a dominant defensive display like they showed Friday starts with a determined effort from all five players on the court.
“We all have to work together to do it,” junior Victoria Wright, who finished with a game-high 16 points, said. “It’s a five person thing, so we all make our mistakes together, but we all win together.”
Wright was joined in double digits by senior Naomi Atchley (14), including a pair of 3-pointers, sophomore Kaybrie Patterson (15), who also recorded eight steals to finish just shy of a double-double, and senior Ashley Hodges (10).
For Clayton-Bradley, the loss is another building block in its process of creating the foundation of a team from scratch. The CBA girls are only in their second varsity season, and head coach Scott Kidd knows more difficult times are in their immediate future.
But Kidd began to see some positive signs — better rebounding and ball movement — in the second half when the Lady Blazers played their best basketball of the game. Guard Mia Adkins led CBA in scoring with 11 points.
“We knew we were playing a very, very good team,” Kidd said. “And we’re a second-year team, so I prepared the girls. I wanted to see some positive things happen. And we started to see those things in the second half. Going against a team like Maryville Christian is going to prepare us for the rest of the season.
“We just need more girls. We only have eight on the team. Last year we had six, so we see it growing. Coach (Grant) Redmond, who coaches our middle school girls, is really teaching them the fundamentals as they come up. When they come up to me in the future years, I see us having a really, really bright future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.