FARRAGUT — The Maryville girls basketball team left Farragut High School on Tuesday wondering what could have been.
Turnovers and missed shots limited the Lady Rebels to four points in the first quarter, and their offensive struggles were compounded by an inability to close out defensive possessions, leading to a series of second-chance opportunities for Farragut.
Maryville battled back over the next two quarters, but the way in which it completed its comeback left it unable to cross the finish line in a 45-36 defeat.
“I thought in the first quarter, especially in the first three minutes of the quarter, we gave them the shots we wanted to give them, but the second-chance opportunities were the difference in the game,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “That and ball control, and we’ve said for a long time now that those are the two things that will beat us.”
Needing a spark, Maryville (10-14, 2-6 District 4-4A) turned to a combination of a full-court press and high ball pressure in the half court, and leaned on its defense to shed its first-quarter struggles on the offensive end.
The Lady Rebels rattled off an 11-0 run that featured a 3-pointer from junior forward Jada Edwards, four free throws from freshman point guard Zoee Harrison, two free throws from senior guard Navy Gentry and a mid-range jumper by freshman guard Brooke Skoog to trim its deficit to one in the first four minutes, three seconds of the second period.
Farragut (17-9, 5-3) kept Maryville at arms length until the end of the half, but back-to-back buckets from Harrison and Gentry to open the third gave the Lady Rebels a 25-24 lead.
“Our rebounding effort was a little bit better,” Clark said. “We hit bodies and we found a way to rebound. Our defensive intensity and our communication was also a lot better, which usually translates to our offense.”
A Mya Johnson layup moments later gave the Lady Admirals a lead they would never relinquish again despite the Lady Rebels hanging in there until they ran out of gas in the fourth.
Harrison made a layup to cut the Farragut advantage down to 34-32 with 7:01 remaining, but the maladies that plagued Maryville in the first returned shortly after.
The Lady Rebels endured a 3:16 scoring drought in which the Lady Admirals went on a 9-0 run to put it away.
“They were definitely gassed there, and we started turning over the ball more than we wanted to,” Clark said. “They got some transition buckets, and that just takes the wind out of everybody.”
And yet, Maryville finds itself with some positive momentum as the district tournament nears. It suffered a four-point defeat to No. 6 Heritage on Friday and bounced back to prove it can hang with another region tournament contender in Farragut.
“We’re right there,” Clark said. “Like I said, ball control and rebounding, and doing that consistently, is what is going to put us over the hump.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.