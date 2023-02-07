Maryville led Hardin Valley most of the way Tuesday, but ultimately fell to the Lady Hawks, 47-45, after a late push.
The Lady Rebels (12-15, 3-7 District 4-4A) and Lady Hawks (17-11, 3-7) went back and forth through the first quarter, but Ella Lott came in the game in the second quarter and led Maryville to a big run, scoring eight points in the second quarter.
Lott finished with 10 points.
“That was huge,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “We had girls come in and do what they were supposed to do and that kept us close in the game.”
Maryville then took a 10-point lead early in the third quarter. The big lead came behind a scoring outburst from Jada Edwards, who sparked the run for the Lady Rebels. Edwards finished with 12 points on the night.
“I think that came from our shot selection and limiting their second chance opportunities,” Clark said.
However the Lady Rebels’ lead quickly shrank as Hardin Valley went on a run of its own to cut the lead down to six heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Rebels had several turnovers and got relaxed on the defensive glass, leading to second-chance opportunities for the Lady Hawks and allowing them to get back into the game.
“We weren’t aware of personnel,” Clark said. “Our defense let people get straight line drives over and over again. They found a way to score, and we didn’t.”
The Lady Hawks’ run continued into the fourth quarter, and they eventually took the lead with just under a minute to go in the game. With about 30 seconds to go, Karly Hunt hit a jump shot to tie the game at 45.
But Hardin Valley answered and took the lead after Kyndra West hit a layup with just three seconds left. Clark called a timeout to draw up a play, but Hardin Valley’s defense stood strong in the final moments, and a last-second heave from the Lady Rebels clanked off the rim.
The Lady Rebels looked solid through the majority of the game, but collapsed in the third quarter, giving room for Hardin Valley to walk away with a win.
“It all comes down to defense. Defense wins games,” Clark said. “We can’t give up those easy shots and we can’t give up second chance opportunities.”
Maryville plays again on Friday at Alcoa at 6 p.m. with the goal of getting back into the win column.
