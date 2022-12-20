The latest reminder of how young the Maryville girls basketball team came Tuesday.
The Lady Rebels, who led by as much as eight in the fourth quarter but found themselves clinging to a two-point lead, rushed a shot on back-to-back possessions. Maryville coach Taylor Clark called a timeout with one minute, 20 seconds remaining to offer a simple suggestion.
“Literally, the words that came out of my mouth were, ‘If we just dribble the ball out for a minute and 20 seconds, we’re going to win the game,’” Clark told The Daily Times. “They were like, ‘Huh, we would wouldn’t we?’
“It was just to remind them that we had the lead and all we needed was quality possessions to take as much time off the clock and just be solid defensively.”
Maryville followed the order, slowing it down and taking the fouls Walker Valley had to commit to extend the game. The Lady Rebels went 4-for-7 from the free-throw line over the final minute to close out a 54-49 victory inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
A quarter earlier, Maryville (5-6) did not have as much as success protecting a sizeable advantage.
The Lady Rebels led by as much as 12 in the third but surrendered 15 points over the final 3:27 of the period to go into the fourth knotted up at 40.
However, the quick disintegration of its lead hardly affected Maryville as it rattled off an 8-0 run to open the final period.
Two free throws from Walker Valley’s Chloe Poe trimmed the lead to two with 2:12 remaining, but the Lady Rebels only allowed one more point the rest of the way.
“Basketball is a game of runs, and what I reminded them during the game is we’re not the same team that we were at the beginning of the year when we we’d get punched in the mouth and cower, continue to turn the ball over and give up easy stuff that we shouldn’t give up,” Clark said. “The team that we have at this point in the season has gotten a lot better at that, and we’re a team that is continually the aggressor.
“We talk about relentless effort a lot, and I think that’s where it shows.”
Senior guard Navy Gentry pegged Maryville to its largest lead of the night, scoring 10 consecutive points for the Lady Rebels in the third, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Gentry finished with 12 points, providing support for senior forward Jada Edwards, who tallied a game-high 15 points.
“One thing that I’ve been so proud of Navy for is taking pride on defense and getting our energy from the defensive end,” Clark said. “I think we saw that today because at the beginning of the game she was not hitting shots, and she has struggled a little bit with that the last few games. She has taken pride in having some defensive unity and her role as a defender, and I’m glad that we saw it come to fruition tonight.”
The Lady Rebels will celebrate the holiday and return to the court when it hosts Spring Valley for the opening round of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
“They need a little bit of time off to see their families,” Clark said. “They’ve worked super hard and been learning a lot.”
