Maryville’s coaching staff waited outside the locker room, conversing excitedly as its players got situated inside. Once the coaches walked in, cheers could be heard from well outside the locker room walls.
The Lady Rebels had plenty of reason to celebrate. They had just knocked off District 4-4A foe Hardin Valley, 57-51, in a game in which they trailed the first three quarters before taking and holding the lead in the final period.
It meant more than another “W” on the schedule for Maryville (9-11, 1-3 District 4-4A). It proved to the Lady Rebels what they are capable of.
“That was awesome for us,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “I think they needed to see it as much as I needed to see it. Just saw a lot of the details that we’ve been harping on come together out here, and we got a win out of it against a talented team and it was a close game.
“We haven’t had many of those close games that we’ve pulled out this year, so that was big for them to see that they could do it.”
The Lady Rebels entered the fourth quarter trailing 40-36, but Jada Edwards (23 points) capped an 11-5 run with a jumper to gift Maryville a two-point lead. Once Hardin Valley (10-7, 1-3) tied it at 47-all, Navy Gentry knocked down two free throws to give the lead back to Maryville.
After Zoee Harrison (19 points) nailed two free throws, the Lady Hawks cut it to 53-50 and grabbed the offensive rebound off a free throw attempt, but turned the ball over shortly afterward.
Harrison then drained two more free throws, and after Gentry grabbed a Hardin Valley miss, hit two more to ice the game for Maryville.
“I knew she was going to knock them down,” Clark said. “I had even more confidence in our defense on the other end getting the stop.”
Edwards led Maryville in scoring, finding success both inside and beyond the arc. She accounted for three of the Lady Rebels’ four 3-point makes, with Brooke Skoog contributing the other.
Edwards hit 3-pointers in the first, second and third quarters, keeping Maryville in the game while trailing Hardin Valley, and allowing the Lady Rebels to take control in the final stanza.
“(Edwards) is such a versatile player that if any team we play against has to find positions, she’s just going to destroy their game plan on positioning,” Clark said. “I love how versatile she is, inside and hitting the shot outside.”
After dropping its first three district games, Maryville earned its first district win by besting Hardin Valley. The Lady Rebels hope that’s the kicking-off point of new confidence late in the regular season.
To keep that confidence up, all they’ll need to do is rewatch game film from Tuesday.
“They’ve known, when we put those pieces together, we’ve been talking about that, that we can do this,” Clark said. “So I think this is just more evidence added into the pile that we have the capability.”
