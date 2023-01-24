Not many teams can say they started a game against No. 1 Bearden the way the Maryville girls basketball team did.
Maryville made the dominant Bearden team uncomfortable in the first quarter while capitalizing on its offensive opportunities, taking a one-point lead into the second.
That’s when the Lady Rebels’ lack of confidence in themselves and their ability for an upset prevailed, and District 4-4A opponent Bearden pulled away in a 71-38 thrashing Tuesday night inside Maryville High School.
“It all comes from the presence that we bring to the beginning of the game,” Maryville head coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “I felt like our girls were lacking a little bit in believing that we could win this game, that we had the capability to. And I think it showed on the court.”
Maryville (10-12, 2-4 District 4-4A) kept its press defense tight in the first quarter and took an 18-17 advantage into the second. Bearden forward Avery Treadwell, a Florida State commit, scored a dozen in the opening period, but the Lady Rebels limited the rest of her teammates to a combined five points.
On the offensive end of the court, Maryville used quick transition scores to find early success. Caught in the middle, Bearden (23-0, 6-0 District 4-4) allowed eight points to Jada Edwards, including a pair of 3-pointers, four to Zoee Harrison — a pair of quick layups — along with a Navy Gentry deep ball.
“We pressured the ball a little bit,” Clark said of Maryville’s first quarter. “We got some things out of transition, which I thought was good for us. We limited them to as few shots as possible, though we still gave up a few offensive boards. We limited shots and we took care of it on offense, slowed the pace down and got what we wanted out of our offensive possessions as well.”
After allowing 18 points in the first, Bearden clamped down on Maryville and gave up just 20 over the final three quarters. The Lady Rebels’ low was a four-point second, as they were outscored 24-4. Ella Lott, who tied Harrison with 10 points for the team lead, scored all four of Maryville’s points in the second — a layup and a pair of free throws.
Bearden forced six Maryville turnovers in the second and 16 for the game. The Lady Bulldogs also dominated on the glass, led by Treadwell, who finished just shy of a double-double with 20 points and eight rebounds. Ten of Treadwell’s points came on second-chance opportunities, a common factor among Maryville’s struggles.
“We gave up 14-16 second-chance points in the second quarter, which dwindles the lead that you have and that makes you have to do some different things,” Clark said. “Offensively, I thought we were in a good position to where we could pull the ball out and make them do something that they didn’t want to do. We weren’t in that position any more, so we had to get some offensive production, and that sped us up a little bit.
“They’ve got a really good 3-2 zone, and if you need to score against it, it’s going to be really difficult to do that. For us to win, we’re going to have to make them do something they don’t want to do.”
Clark doesn’t want her team to get too down on themselves for the disappointing outcome Tuesday night. Bearden, the undefeated, No. 1 team and last season’s TSSAA 4A state champion, is on a plane above anyone else in District 4-4A. Clark’s message was simply to move past dwelling on the loss before hosting another ranked district team, No. 6 Heritage (19-2, 5-1), on Friday.
“The best thing for us to do is recognize we didn’t bring the energy we needed to and the belief that we needed to have going into this game,” Clark said. “There’s nothing that we can do about it now, so resetting. The next game is more important than worrying about what we just did on the floor.”
