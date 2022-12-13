A 26-point run to open the third quarter turned a one-point deficit into a lopsided win for Maryville on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rebels trailed Sequoyah, 24-23, after two periods but switched into a 3-2 zone coming out of the break. Defensive intensity led to 12 Lady Chiefs turnovers and the Maryville transition game feasted, leading to the eventual 62-37 rout over Sequoyah inside Campbell Gymnasium.
Maryville (4-5) got quick layups from leading scorers Karley Hunt (13 points) and Navy Gentry (12 points) to erase the one-point deficit. The Lady Rebels then poured in 22 more unanswered points before Sequoyah (2-7) scored its first and only field goal of the quarter with just over one minute remaining in the clock.
Another Sequoyah turnover led to Caton Harris dishing an assist to Jada Edwards (9 points), who drilled a 5-foot jumper to give Maryville a 28-2 scoring bulge in the quarter and setting up playing time for the benches with a 51-26 lead in hand.
“We just had to step up our defensive intensity and awareness,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times. “A lot of our offense stems off our defense. (Switching to zone defense) was the adjustment we were able to make and the girls really took to it well.”
Freshman point guard Zoee Harrison scored all 7 of her points in the opening minutes. A long 2-pointer from Jada Edwards and a trey from Adie Blackburb moved Maryville ahead 16-11 after the first quarter.
Sequoyah fought back, aided by the Maryville offense forcing shots, to take a 24-23 lead into halftime. The Lady Chiefs committed only 2 turnovers in the second quarter and succeeded in finding cutters for inside buckets to overtake Maryville. A 3-point shot from Lady Rebel Brook Skoog in the final seconds cut the gap to just 24-23.
The third-quarter barrage saw Sequoyah implode. When Maryville wasn’t creating steals with the zone and some trapping defense, the Lady Chiefs were throwing the ball away committing offensive fouls and rushing shots.
“The steals that we got and their shots that were out of rhythm helped us get a lot of shots in transition,” Clark said. “That transition offense led to a lot more confidence offensively. We were looking for teammates instead of forcing things individually.
Maryville finished with eight 3-point shots, two from Gentry and six others hitting solo shots. The Lady Rebels shot just 50% (8-of-16) from the free-throw line.
“We’ll look at what we need to do in warmups to induce that kind of intensity at the beginning of the game,” Clark said. “(The players) need to realize that those details and possessions are just as important in the first half as in the second. We can’t wait until the second half to try to punch somebody in the mouth.”
Maryville hosts Alcoa in another non-district game Thursday.
