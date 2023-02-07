Maryville escaped a late push from Hardin Valley on Tuesday night and defeated the Hawks, 57-50, behind a career day from Alex Akard.
The Rebels offense was run completely through Akard in the first half, as he tallied 19 points, 18 of which came in the paint. His big first-half performance led to a nine-point lead for Maryville heading into halftime.
“He did a good job at putting pressure on the rim,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert said.
The performance might have come as a surprise to some, but Lambert knew Akard was capable of dominating in the paint.
“Tonight was what I knew Alex could do, and I’m glad we were finally able to see it some,” Lambert said. “He’s been hit or miss lately and man I’m proud of the way he performed.”
It was just a matter of unlocking a certain mindset for Akard and Lambert sees more performances like the one he had against Hardin Valley coming more often for the big man.
“To me, I think it’s a mindset,” Lambert said. “When he believes he’s the biggest and the baddest and the best out there, then he’s going to have games like that.”
Akard’s hot hand translated to a big run for Rebels and at the end of the third quarter they led by 17.
“We played as a team,” Lambert said. “This has been an uphill battle lately and it was evident. We were sharing the ball and getting great looks.”
A near-perfect third quarter was followed by a fourth-quarter collapse that allowed Hardin Valley to get within striking distance.
Hawks’ guard Hakeem Rashid caught fire in the fourth and sparked a late run.
Three straight Maryville turnovers late in the fourth didn’t help, and Hardin Valley trailed by just four points with a minute remaining.
Maryville used a timeout and Lambert told his team to slow things down.
“Just trying to get them to relax. Believe in them,” Lambert said he told his team. “They know what they’re doing, they’re a good team. I think they just got a little too out of character almost. So just calm down, relax, let’s go to work.”
After the timeout, Maryville managed to hit a pair of free throws and then force a turnover on the other end, and they escaped with the win.
Lambert believes giving up the lead late will act as a learning moment for his team heading into important district games. Maryville plays again on Wednesday against Webb at home at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve got to be able to handle pressure and right now that’s something that we’ve got to really work on in practice and make sure we take care of business going forward,” Lambert said.
