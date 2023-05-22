A Maryville man has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a Sunday, May 21, crash left one dead and two others injured.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies report that William Odom Jr., 34, attempted to turn left onto Sevierville Road from Raintree Drive just before 7 p.m. Sunday, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
Odom, of Raintree Drive in Maryville, reportedly struck a vehicle being driven by Aaron Dixon, 33. Dixon, of Rockford Street, Rockford, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
A BCSO press release states that Dixon was wearing a seat belt; Odom was not.
The crash reportedly pushed Dixon’s car into a truck being driven by Michael Roy, 23, of Maple Street in Alcoa. Two of Roy’s passengers — one 16 and another 23 — were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The 23 year old was flown to UT via Lifestar; the 16 year old was transported by AMR.
Deputies determined that Odom was intoxicated during the course of an investigation and charged him, according to the release. The DUI charge is the second such charge Odom has faced.
Odom is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility in lieu of bonds totaling $350,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing today, May 22, in Blount County General Sessions Court.
“This serves as a sad reminder that drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs can lead to serious consequences,” Sheriff James Berrong said in the statement. “Getting behind the wheel intoxicated is NEVER okay. Designate a sober driver, call a ride share service, or just stay at home if you’ve been drinking. A life was cut short due to negligence, and it could have been avoided. As summer approaches and you start making holiday plans, please think about the consequences of driving intoxicated before it’s too late.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.