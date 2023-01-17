Carsyn Swaney drained a 3-pointer on Heritage’s first possession of the second half, tying the score against No. 1 Bearden.
Class 4A’s top girls basketball team, the Lady Bulldogs, responded with three consecutive baskets, pulling away in the third quarter of a game they went on to win, 55-43. Bearden (21-0, 4-0 District 4-4A) stayed perfect on the season while handing Heritage (17-2, 4-1) its first District 4-4A loss.
The Swaney 3-pointer followed by radio silence from the rest of Lady Mountaineers was emblematic of their night as a whole. Swaney did everything she could to keep No. 5 Heritage in the game — she had 27 of its 43 points — but a lack of help from her supporting cast was a recipe for the Lady Mountaineers’ worst offensive showing of the season.
“When you have your studs not show up ... We had one and she lit it up, Carsyn Swaney,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “I take my hat off to that girl, she’s a gamer, there’s no doubt about that. You’ve got to have your other kids averaging double-figures score. If they score double-figures like normal, we win the game.
“You know they’re going to have bad games, you just don’t want all of them to have one at the same time. And I don’t think it was anything Bearden did, we just didn’t hit shots.
“We had plenty of open shots, and you’ve got to knock those down.”
Swaney’s opening make of the third quarter knotted the score at 22-all, but Bearden went on a 6-0 run and held Heritage without a basket for the next three minutes. The Lady Mountaineers’ only other scorer in the third quarter was backup forward Olivia Boyce, who sank a trio of free throws.
Bearden extended its three-point halftime lead to a double-digit advantage, 38-28, by the end of the frame, its largest to that point.
Overall, Bearden outscored Heritage 33-24 in the second half. Swaney totaled 13 of her game-best 27 points in the final two periods, but the rest of the Lady Mountaineers could only muster a pair of field goals between the third and the fourth.
Two of Heritage’s usual threats, senior Bekah Gardner and sophomore Chloe Heath, combined for nine points on 17.6% (3-of-17) shooting from the field. Howard knows games like Tuesday’s are not characteristic of his team, but up against the 2022 Class 4A state champions, the Lady Mountaineers simply did not come through.
Heritage has a chance at redemption when it travels to Bearden on Feb. 7, before a likely meeting in the District 4-4A Tournament, when the stakes will be much higher than in any game in January or February. Howard is confident that the Lady Mountaineers’ latest outcome will be nothing more than a learning moment for a team that figures to make noise in the Class 4A playoffs.
“You hold them to 50-something points, and we’re supposed to win that game,” Howard said. “We’ve been averaging 60 (points per game). You’ve got to step up and hit big shots, and we didn’t. Carsyn did, but she’s got to have help. These girls are going to get better and work hard.
“And we’ll see them (Bearden) again. We might see them in the district championship or the region championship. And we still get to go to their place, so I’m excited about it. I think this team will straighten out.”
