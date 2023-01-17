A return to Farragut High School, where a promising postseason run got turned upside down after a benches-clearing skirmish last season, was big enough as is.
William Blount ascending to No. 1 in the Class 4A AP Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Poll on Monday only added to an emotional night, but the moment never seemed to big.
The Governors grabbed the lead on a bucket by senior guard Braden Mayfield to open the second quarter and never relinquished it, holding off a late Farragut rally to secure a 78-71 victory Tuesday.
"We knew all week that this was going to be a high-emotion game and that we had to keep our cool at all times," junior guard Caden Windle told The Daily Times. "We knew they were going to make a run and that we just had to stay calm."
William Blount (20-3, 4-1 District 4-4A) led by as much as 12 points in the second half, but Farragut (12-10, 2-2) did indeed make a run.
Farragut sophomore guard Dominic VanAcker made a layup and freshman guard Parker Lane converted an and-one to trim the Governors' lead to 68-64 with one minute, 25 seconds remaining.
William Blount turned it over on its ensuing possession, but junior forward Grady Robertson hustled back on defense, walled off a penetrating Lane and forced a missed layup.
William Blount senior point guard Reece Pride corralled the rebound and raced up court with senior guard Bryson Stewart following stride for stride. Pride drew the defender and then delivered a bounce pass to Stewart, who finished at the rim through contact for an and-one that all but sealed the victory.
"It was a great team effort," William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. "Grady controlled what he could control: his energy, his effort and he happens to make a play. They miss a layup and Reece got it and does what he does. He had his eyes up, saw the floor and found the open man. Bryson was fortunate enough to finish by focusing on what he could control, making that bucket regardless of if the foul is called.
"The small details of all of that when it is lumped together make that's momentum play that was the nail in the coffin."
Caden Windle is in the midst of a Mr. Basketball-caliber season, and he added to it with a 27-point outing, but it was Robertson who led the Governors with 30 points.
Fourteen of Robertson's 30 points came in the third quarter, pegging William Blount to a 55-45 advantage. Windle scored 10 points in the final period, including an 8-for-8 mark from the free-throw line.
"The defense can't just run a box-and-one and say, 'Hey, if we take this guy out (of the game), we win the game,'" Caden Windle said. "When two guys are out there playing like that, that's tough to guard. Grady was hot tonight and played really well."
William Blount may be the team every other program is gunning for, but that was the case well before it climbed to No. 1. It is why it did not make much of its top spot in the rankings, and why it will continue to treat it as a number next to its name when it hosts Maryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
"We've been getting everybody's best shot for quite awhile," Kevin Windle said. "The thing is that we understand it is a tournament sport. It's an honor (to be No. 1). It's the first time in program history, and it's a great thing, but we understand that it means nothing. What matters is when you play the game. What matters is when you step between those lines, you flip the switch and you play the best you can.
"We love each other. They care more about each other than themselves. It's such a blessing to coach this team."
