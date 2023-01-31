William Blount senior Bryson Stewart was quiet in the first half, but made several crucial plays in the most important series of the Governors' game Tuesday night.
Trailing Bearden by a point with five minutes left to play, Stewart drove to the basket and drained a turn-around jump shot to put the Govs ahead. On the ensuing defensive possession, Stewart stole the basketball and drew a foul, where he made a free throw. Later in the final two minutes, Stewart forced another Bearden turnover, which led to a Grady Robertson make on the other end.
William Blount coach Kevin Windle felt that those plays from Stewart were why the No. 4 Govs pulled away in a 66-59 win inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium. Stewart finished with nine points but recorded eight of those in the second half, including six in the fourth-quarter alone, propelling the Govs (23-4, 6-2 District 4-4A) to its third consecutive victory.
“I thought Bryson’s steal, the free throws and that one shot where he drove and made the turn-around jumper, I thought those were defining moments in the game,” Windle told The Daily Times. “It put a little cushion there in a pretty tight game, so I thought those were defining moments. He had an outstanding game. If you look at points and think, ‘Well, he only had nine,’ he had six in the fourth quarter. That’s when he was huge and that’s when he separated the game.”
The Govs trailed Bearden (15-9, 3-5 District 4-4A), 45-42, entering the final period, but between Stewart’s effort and 12 four-quarter points from Caden Windle, they rallied to a seven-point victory. After the Govs took the lead for the final time at the 5:13 mark in the fourth, they grew their advantage to 56-53 when Bearden called a timeout with two minutes, 48 seconds left.
William Blount forced a Bulldog turnover following the timeout, and again kept Bearden off the board after another timeout with one minute, 53 seconds to go. Bearden was forced to foul to stop the clock, and the Govs converted at the free-throw line to put the game out of reach; they made 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth after missing six attempts in the first three quarters.
Caden Windle, the game’s top scorer, went 6-for-6 at the charity stripe in the fourth to finish with 33 points.
“We focused on protecting the ball, taking care of it every possession,” Kevin Windle said. “And we did that except maybe one or two in the last couple minutes of the game. We really honed in on trying to get stops, communicating on defense and focusing on what we had to do. ‘Hey, here’s our job, let’s do our job,’ and we were able to get some stops.”
By surviving Bearden and picking up its sixth district win, William Blount situated itself in a favorable spot for the final three games of the regular season. The Govs will go on the road to Maryville (15-9, 4-4 District 4-4A) on Friday before facing Farragut (16-10, 6-2) in its district finale on Feb 7. The Admirals are currently tied with WB for first in the district and will host winless Heritage on Friday.
As William Blount eyes a district title, Windle knows the importance of complete team efforts with everybody contributing; the Govs proved its effectiveness Tuesday night.
“We were able to overcome it because our team play,” Kevin Windle said. “Caden Windle scored 33 and had a great game, but it was because of other guys finding him and sharing the basketball. When we do that, we’re really good and a fun team to watch. When we share it, we’re solid.”
