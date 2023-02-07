William Blount did just about everything it needed to do to upset Farragut and pick up its first District 4-4A win of the season.
The Lady Governors were stout on defense, generating turnovers and preventing the Lady Admirals from getting clean looks for most of the night, and they closed out those possessions with rebounds.
However, William Blount failed to capitalize on the other end as an underwhelming offensive effort resulted in a 47-28 defeat Tuesday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“I felt like we got some good looks early but couldn’t get anything to fall,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “It’s been our thing all year. Clean looks, can’t get them to go, tough looks, can’t get them to go. Every now and then we’ll hit a streak where we hit a couple and then we go back to the way we were.”
That exact scenario played itself against Farragut (19-9, 7-3 District 4-4A).
William Blount (10-17, 0-10) had several layup attempts in the first quarter but blew all but one of them. Twice sophomore guard Savannah Darnell went coast-to-coast after a steal only to watch her layup attempt roll off the rim.
The Lady Govs mustered two points in the opening period despite countless good looks but only trailed by five points.
“What does the game look like if we hit four or five of those,” Kallenberg said. “Obviously, I think it changes our mindset a little bit. Maybe it changes their mindset a bit, too.”
William Blount put those struggles on the back burner with a 7-0 run to close out the second quarter that trimmed the deficit to 13-10 at halftime, but it could not sustain the momentum.
The Lady Admirals went up by as much a nine in the third quarter and then rattled off a 12-1 spurt to open the fourth that put the Lady Govs away.
“We missed some box outs and of course they got some clean looks,” Kallenberg said. “We turned it over in some bad places, and turned it over in places where you can’t really get back and defend. That was just kind of the story.”
Junior guard Chloe Russell led the way for William Blount with 6 points while freshmen Katelyn Husband and Taylor Rule each had 5.
The Lady Governors will attempt to get back in the win column before the district tournament begins when they host Powell at 6 p.m. Friday.
“You sit here and preach to the kids that they have to keep showing up to work and keep making deposits in the bank because you never know when you’re going to be able to withdraw those, but I know they’re sitting in there going, ‘Well, when is it going to happen.’
“We’re just a young team, and those are the growing pains that come with it.”
