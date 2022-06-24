A house fire on Clendenen Road killed one person early Friday.
“A senior adult has perished in the fire,” Blount County Fire Protection District Chief Doug McClanahan told The Daily Times. The fire was reported at 3:05 a.m.
McClanahan said that the 911 call reporting the fire indicated that someone might have been trapped in the house. The first unit at the residence noted in a report that the fire was 60% involved when they arrived.
One person was injured in the fire. A teenage resident was transported first to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and later to Vanderbilt University via helicopter, after jumping from the second story of the home. McClanahan was unable to comment on the severity of her injuries.
Four people in the house were able to escape without injuries, McClanahan said. He said a young girl in the home woke other residents and told them that she’d noticed a burning smell, allowing them time to leave the residence.
“Our prayers go out to the family and all those affected,” McClanahan said. Ultimately, he said the fire was too heavy to fight successfully
At this time, he noted, Blount County Fire “do not suspect anything other than an accidental fire.”
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, as well as area fire departments, will investigate the incident. McClanahan said forensics will be heavily involved in that investigation, per standard procedure.
