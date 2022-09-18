A Saturday morning fatal crash on Alcoa Highway was the result of a road rage incident and has led to an arrest, the Alcoa Police Department said Sunday.
The accident, in the northbound lane of Alcoa Highway at approximately 10:28 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, reduced both north and southbound Alcoa Highway to one lane by the Hunt Road exit.
The Department announced both northbound lanes were open at 2:04 p.m.
According to officers with the Alcoa Police Department traffic trash reconstruction team, a white 2022 Jeep Gladiator and a gray 2017 Nissan Altima were traveling north on Alcoa Highway and were involved in a road rage incident.
Investigators said the Jeep Gladiator traveled across two lanes of traffic and struck the Nissan Altima, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway into the median and strike a guardrail barrier. The Jeep flipped on its top before coming to rest on the guardrail.
The driver of the Nissan Altima, William Carroll, 38, from Maryville, was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Hospital.
The Jeep Gladiator was driven by Derek Geary, 58, from Maryville, and was occupied by three juveniles ranging from 8 to 13 years of age.
The juveniles were transported for treatment by a privately owned vehicle for injuries. Geary was placed under arrest and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of felony reckless endangerment.
