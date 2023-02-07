Halle Bailey took the ball down the court, cutting through Cumberland Gap defenders before finally connecting on a layup to push Alcoa’s lead to 29 points.
It was the final scoring play of the third quarter, and the Lady Tornadoes had taken control long before. For Bailey and her peers, though, the goal was to keep that sizable lead intact, and they accomplished their mission.
As it has in multiple games recently, Alcoa was able to play its reserves for considerable minutes in Tuesday’s 87-27 victory, both allowing its starters to get valuable rest and developing its depth with the postseason approaching.
“No matter what the score is, we don’t want to coast,” Alcoa assistant coach Taylor Brown told The Daily Times. “We want to have those habits of excellence at all times, no matter who you are playing. We want to stay crisp.
“We didn’t come out really good tonight. We did not come out and play really well in the first quarter I don’t think at all, and it was nice to respond the way we did against a team like that and be able to make that run with the young girls at the end.”
That flat start Brown referred to saw Alcoa (26-2, 8-0 District 2-2A) let Cumberland Gap (8-14, 1-7) claw through an early deficit to make it a 9-8 Lady Tornadoes lead midway through the first quarter. Alcoa ended the period on a 9-0 run, though, to take an 18-8 lead.
That’s when the breaks fell off for Cumberland Gap. Though the Lady Panthers matched the Lady Tornadoes somewhat in the early moments of the second quarter, Alcoa finished the period with seven unanswered points, the last two coming from Bailey’s impressive move inside.
The Lady Tornadoes’ reserves retook the bench to start the third quarter, but came back in with two minutes, 55 seconds left in the period and continued to keep the game in check. After Cumberland Gap reached 23 points, Alcoa scored 33 unanswered.
“We’ve kind of challenged the younger girls in the past month or so, and we’ve really worked them really hard defensively in practice,” Brown said. “So it’s really good to see that pay off in a game like tonight. Cumberland Gap was stuck on 23 points for a while, and it was a lot of freshmen in there during that period. They held them scoreless for a pretty long duration there.”
Karli Haworth led Alcoa with 25 points, draining seven 3-pointers. Gwen Carroll followed with 12 points.
“When Karli or Macie (Ridge) get hot, we know we need to find them, and we do find them,” Brown said. “It’s a luxury to have those two, especially them trying to play a zone against us. It’s nice when Karli can just step out and hit threes to maybe try to bring them out so we can look inside a little bit at those times, too.”
As the postseason nears, the Lady Tornadoes will gain even more momentum knowing they dominated district play during the regular season stretch.
“We’re kind of where we want to be, I would say,” Brown said. “We just wrapped up an undefeated district season, which was one of our goals. But we know that we’ve got pretty high goals. We’re not going to run away from those expectations. We want district championship, region championship, sectional championship, and we want to make a run at the state tournament again.”
