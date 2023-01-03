Bearden turned a close defensive game into a second-half shooting spree, coming away with a 67-55 victory over Alcoa on Tuesday.
Alcoa (8-7) pulled ahead from a 21-19 halftime deficit with a 9-3 run to open the second half to briefly lead, but Bearden (11-5) finished the third quarter on an 11-1 run to enter the fourth.
The 42-35 Bulldog lead grew to the final 12-point gap behind balanced scoring, as three Bulldogs canned treys while post Tyson Pirtle scored six of his 13 total points inside to counter the 20 points Alcoa put up chasing Bearden.
Justin Nordin led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs, including three treys, all coming after the break. Nordin was bested on the bombs by teammate King Hubbard, who scored all 12 of his points on treys in the final two quarters, as Bearden finished with 10 3-pointers from five different players versus four downtown shots from Alcoa.
“The difference in the game was when they made that run and went up seven,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “We kind of gave in to that adversity, and from that point, I think our body language dipped, our demeanor dipped, and that’s what’s disheartening for me. Instead of having one more punch in our arsenal, when they made that run and hit those shots, we were kind of down and out.”
Alcoa’s Jahvin Carter, who Collins said was averaging around 25 points per game, finished the game with 11 points, hitting one trey in the early minutes of the fourth quarter before finishing the game on the sideline.
“Bearden is well coached defensively. They doubled (Carter) and did a good job of making him see multiple bodies in the paint,” Collins said. “(Carter) is going to see that throughout the season.”
Eli Owens led the Tornadoes with 13 points coming from in the paint and Brady Haun finished with 11. Luke Cannon added eight points, all scored in the fourth quarter.
Bearden led 13-11 after one quarter and 21-19 at the half in a defensive struggle in which neither team went to the free-throw line.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead 42-35 with Nordin canning treys on the final two Bearden possessions of the third period.
Pirtle scored inside on the first two Bearden possessions of the fourth quarter. Alcoa got 3-point shots from Carter and Cannon, but suffered turnovers on two possessions between those shots, which Bearden converted into easy buckets to maintain the healthy lead.
Alcoa finished 5-of-9 on free throws, while Bearden went to the stripe just three times with one conversion.
“Toughness plays and 50-50 balls, I think (Bearden) won every one of them,” Collins said. “We didn’t come up with them. That's the difference between losing tonight and beating a good program.”
Alcoa travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman to begin District 2-2A play on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.