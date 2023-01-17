FARRAGUT — William Blount awoke from its offensive stupor late in the first half and gave itself some life.
The Lady Governors scored six points in the opening 12 minutes, 43 seconds of their District 4-4A bout with Farragut before reeling off nine unanswered points in the span of 1:46 to trim their deficit to 10.
Any momentum William Blount garnered in that spurt was seemingly squashed as soon as play resumed after halftime. Farragut started the second half with a 10-0 run to begin pulling away for a 51-29 victory Tuesday at Farragut High School.
“That’s kind of plagued us all year since about midseason,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “You go back a couple of weeks ago, it’s a four-point game against Heritage at halftime, and we come out and struggle in the second half. We were ahead by one at our place against Hardin Valley and then scored 11 points in the second half.
“I don’t know if it’s fatigue or if it’s just being young and trying to force things to generate some stuff, but it’s definitely something we have to try to figure out and give ourselves a chance to stay in games.”
William Blount (10-11, 0-5 District 4-4A) tallied three points in the third quarter to all but seal its fate.
Sophomore guard Savannah Darnell split a pair of free throws and then junior guard Chloe Russell made a layup to cap the scoring with 2:24 remaining in the quarter.
Russell hit a free throw to open the scoring in the fourth, but by then Farragut (15-7, 3-1) already held an insurmountable 41-19 advantage.
“We’ve tinkered and we’ve toyed with things, but it’s also one of those things where you don’t want to get to where you’ve done so much that they’re playing slower mentally than we already are,” Kallenberg said. “For most of our kids out there, the game is just moving at such a fast pace.
“It’s definitely a delicate balance because you also don’t want to be so overly vanilla that you’re easy to guard. It’s something we’re looking at all the time, and obviously we’re still trying to find that blend of what is too much and what is not enough.”
Russell scored a team-high seven points while freshman Katelyn Husband added six on a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
The Farragut duo of KJ and Maelyn McNealy outscored William Blount by themselves, tallying 20 and 16 points, respectively.
The Lady Governors have lost four of their last five games, but amongst each of those results were some positives they could build on.
As the regular season draws to a close, William Blount’s focus is on steady improvement with the hope of making something happen come the postseason.
“Playing in this district, (how far they’ve come) is something you definitely have to remind them on a daily basis, especially with this generation being so outcome-driven,” Kallenberg said. “Granted, we want to be on the right side of the scoreboard, but it’s something that we have to continue to drive the point home of, this is where we were and this is where we are now.
“We just have to keep working on those things that continue to plague us, and hopefully those mistakes happen less and less and it comes together when it needs to.”
