SEYMOUR — There are plenty of reasons Seymour coach Mark Mobley can point to regarding why his team lost 81-73 to Gibbs on Tuesday.
“Some of the key stats that hurt us (were) 19-of-31 from the free-throw line. That killed us. (Gibbs was) 20-of-23, so they made theirs, we didn’t. We had 19 turnovers,” Mobley told The Daily Times. “Nineteen turnovers, 19-of-31 from the free-throw line, you’re not going to win many games like that.”
There’s also one major reason he wasn’t despondent after the loss.
“I’m super proud of us,” Mobley said. “We had a lot of fight. We didn’t quit. We battled and battled and battled.”
Seymour (2-8, 0-1 District 3-3A) did battle throughout its District 3-3A opener, coming back from a double-digit deficit in the second quarter to knot the score. In the half’s final seconds, Cam Soulages scored inside while fouled, then completed the and-one play with a made free throw to give Seymour a 33-30 halftime lead.
The energy was electric amongst Seymour’s bench and its crowd heading into the break, but the momentum wouldn’t stay on their side.
Gibbs (5-6, 1-1) retook the lead in the third quarter, one filled with fouls; Seymour had a chance to tie it up late in the period, but couldn’t connect during trips to the free-throw line.
“In the last four or five games, there’s been one quarter that’s killed us,” Mobley said. “I would say the third quarter kind of hurt us tonight. We were up on them at the half. In the third quarter, they came out and punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond well.”
Gibbs broke through Seymour’s press defense in the fourth quarter, using its fastbreak offense to score and extend its lead to double-digits. Soulages drained a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining, cutting it to single-digits, but too much damage had already been done.
“All in all, I couldn’t be more proud of us. I think we can beat them,” Mobley said. “We get to play them again at their place. Obviously, we’re going to have to play better. I’m sure they’re going to play better. It’s a building process. We’re trying to get there.
“If we had that same intensity (every night), we’d probably have two or three more wins.”
Brandon Chandler paced Seymour with 24 points, flying around in the post to score, snag rebounds and draw fouls. Connor Hilton followed with 13.
“We’re just going to have to go back to work tomorrow and just try to correct some of the things,” Mobley said. “The turnovers, the missed free throws, those are things that we can correct. They’ve got to put the time into it. They’ve got to focus. They’ve got to see the need to improve those skills. Once we get it all figured out, I think we’ll be a pretty good team.”
“I hope they realize that there’s a lot of people who are really rooting for them. I love them regardless of the outcome. We came to play tonight. We just didn’t have more points than they did.”
