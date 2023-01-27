SEYMOUR — There was a striking similarity between Seymour’s game against Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday and its contest with Carter on Friday.
In both matchups, Seymour played a competitive first half and trailed by five points at the break. However, like Tuesday, the Eagles floundered in the third quarter and the game quickly turned into a blowout, a 74-44 loss to District 3-3A opponent Carter inside Seymour High School.
Down 28-25 at the start of the third quarter, Carter (16-7, 6-0 District 3-3A) outscored the Eagles 19-2 in the period, offsetting Seymour’s first-half production. The similarities from Tuesday — also a 28-23 halftime score and 74 points allowed — continued with what head coach Mark Mobley called the story of their season: the Eagles continued to let one mistake derail the whole game.
“The story of our season in my mind — and I don’t know their mental state — when something doesn’t go well, we’re not shooting the ball or we miss a shot, we sulk and let it affect our next possession,” Mobley told The Daily Times. “We don’t have that quick turnaround memory. When something’s not going well, we can’t forget it and move on.
“I’ve been telling them all year, my favorite coach was Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) from Duke, and one of his sayings was, ‘Next play, next play.’ I’m going to coach them and let them know about it, but then we need to move on. And that’s not been happening.”
Carter jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first two minutes of the opening quarter, but Seymour (2-22, 0-5 District 3-3A) outscored it the rest of the way, a 13-10 deficit entering the second. The same occurred in the following quarter. The Hornets extended their lead to as many as 10 points, but Seymour came storming back to end the half.
Bayln Wolfe made a 3-pointer and then the Eagles got a defensive stop on the other end to make it 28-23 at the intermission, but all of their momentum quickly evaporated in the third. Connor Hilton, who led Seymour’s offense with 17 points, had the Eagles’ only bucket of the third quarter two minutes in, then Carter scored with ease the rest of the way.
Carter outscored Seymour 46-21 in the second half. Dalton McNew matched Hilton with 17 points to pace the Hornets, who also had a trio of 12-point scorers in Zane Brown, Nick Ellis and Blake Smith.
The disparity between the first and second half is what frustrates Mobley the most. He knows there is more talent on his team than their record suggests, as seen in the first half, but for every good thing the Eagles accomplish, they do two bad things which counteract the positives.
Mobley knows wins will be few and far between in Seymour until they can overcome that problem.
“I thought our effort was good in the first half for the most part,” Mobley said. “There’s a lot more we can offer as a team if we’ll continue to focus and keep our mind right. We’re making improvements, but we’re taking a couple of steps forward and then a couple steps back. It’s just not consistent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.