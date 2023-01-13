SEYMOUR — In a pattern that has continued throughout the season, Seymour played well at points but lacked consistency over four quarters, falling to Northview Academy, 66-49, Friday night.
“We have played well maybe a quarter, maybe two quarters a game or a five-minute stretch here or there, then something bad happens and it snowballs,” Seymour coach Mark Mobley told The Daily Times. “We have these highs and we have really lows. Sometimes the lows just stay there for a while.”
Northview Academy (12-7, 2-1 District 3-3A) started off on a high, with two quick 3-point shots from Korbin Presnell (11 points), and never trailed. Northview led 19-13 after one period, 29-21 at the half and 45-34 entering the final quarter.
The Cougars were led by junior Richard Bell, who finished with 24 points. The 6-foot-5 forward scored mostly by muscling inside but showed his range by canning a 3-point shot for the opening salvo of the second quarter for Northview.
“When (Bell) is playing well, everybody feeds off him,” Northview coach Cory Harkleroad said. “He's our go-to guy and everybody knows it. When he’s playing well, that elevates our team even more.”
Blayne Jackson added 15 points for the Cougars.
The 19-13 opening lead by Northview was never substantially altered until the final period. The Cougars outscored the Eagles by only two points in the second quarter and three points in the third, but Bell went off with 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to stretch the final gap to 17 points, with the last few minutes seeing both teams clear the benches.
Eli Williams hit two 3-pointers in tallying 17 for the Eagles. Isaiah Sawyer made several strong moves inside in putting up 15, but the next highest scoring Eagle was Hayes Goden with just five points.
Harkleroad said he felt that Seymour was a better team than its record indicated, and Mobley agreed.
“There were several teams that we should have beat,” Mobley said. “Obviously, we didn’t get it done. Tonight, they were better than us, but when we played other teams, they found ways to win. Tonight, we just had a cold shooting night and we have a tendency a lot of times, when things don’t go well offensively, we don’t play good defense.”
Seymour hosts non-district opponent Grainger County on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.