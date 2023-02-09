A meeting between Heritage and Seymour on Thursday sent both teams in opposite directions as the postseason approaches.
The No. 7 Lady Mountaineers had an opportunity to close out the regular season with a win after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season to No. 1 Bearden and Farragut.
Instead, a fourth-quarter comeback fell short and Heritage suffered a 58-52 defeat at Seymour High School that gave the Lady Eagles a swath of confidence.
“It means a lot because these seniors are the foundation and have set us up for winning,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. “Their freshman year, they got their teeth kicked in, but they’ve stayed the course, they’ve sacrificed and they’ve bought in, and by doing that, it’s put us in this position where we can beat a top-10 team in 4A.
“I’m proud of them. To see that excitement with tomorrow being Senior Night and preparing for the district (tournament), I think it’s only going to give us more confidence, a sense of urgency and a focus for what that bigger goal is.”
Seymour (20-9) opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 47-36 lead with five minutes, 55 seconds remaining, but it had to earn its signature win down the stretch.
Heritage senior point guard Bekah Gardner drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 32 seconds to pull the Lady Mountaineers (24-5) within a possession.
Seymour went 9-for-15 from the free-throw line in the fourth, leaving the door open for Heritage to complete the comeback, but the Lady Eagles completed a strong defensive effort with a couple timely stops in the final minute.
“Ultimately, what helped us was getting into that zone early,” Hernandez said. “We were kind of able to match up but also limit those girls (Bekah Gardner, Chloe Heath and Carsyn Swaney) from getting clean looks.
“Defense is our calling card, and to see us get stops at the end was huge. My veterans made big plays, and team-wise, we sacrificed.”
The Lady Mountaineers’ rally in the fourth was their second of the half after the Lady Eagles grabbed a 14-point advantage by rattling off seven straight points to open the second half.
Heritage responded with 10 unanswered points of their own to make it 37-33 with 3:00 left in the third, but it never gathered enough stops over the final 11 minutes to tie or pull ahead.
“They came in here thinking they were going to run over a really good Seymour team, and they found out you can’t do that,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “Our defense was terrible. They couldn’t guard me. You have to be ready to play every game.
“I was proud of the way they came back and fought. We had a chance, but we just love the 3-point shot, and we were 6-for-24 from 3. There comes a time when you have to have people penetrate the zone and score, and we didn’t do that tonight. That’s partly my fault.”
Junior guard Jaden Cummings led the Lady Eagles with 14 points. Junior guard Kaylen Schultz, junior guard Caiden Russell and senior guard Bailey McCoy also scored in double figures with 13, 11 and 11 points, respectively.
Heath tallied a game-high 19 points while Swaney and Gardner added 16 and 13, respectively.
Seymour concludes its regular season against Anderson County at 6 p.m. today while Heritage has less than a week to refocus before facing county rival William Blount on Wednesday at Farragut High School to open the District 4-4A tournament.
“There is not much I can do,” Howard said. “We’ve coached them all year long, but if they don’t want to do it, we’ll be done next Wednesday. It’s up to the team and the leadership. It’s self-motivation if you ask me, and if they don’t do it, I’ll be shining my golf clubs up.”
