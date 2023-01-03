SEYMOUR — With just two minutes remaining, Jaden Cummings fired a 3-pointer, and it found the net.
It was one of Seymour’s only three made shots during the fourth quarter, but it sparked offensive momentum, as Brielle Turner followed up with her own 3-pointer to cap the Lady Eagles’ 40-29 home win over Maryville on Tuesday.
Those makes were impressive and elicited cheers from the crowd, but Seymour (10-7) had already done what was necessary on the other side of the ball to keep the game under control. The Lady Eagles suffocated the Lady Rebels (7-8) with tight defense, making it so that their own offensive stagnation didn’t matter.
“I tell my girls all the time, ‘It’s like we have to be physically imposing,’” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. “We have to do a good job of making the other team uncomfortable, and I think we did a good job of that early. We set the tone and we were able to dictate what they were going to do offensively. We made it hard on (Jada Edwards). We made it hard on (Navy Gentry) to get open looks.
“I wanted to make sure that those girls if they were going to get it, they had to earn it. You don’t need to score 50 if you can hold the other team under 30. I’m just proud of the way that we were able to defend and then execute after I called that timeout late to then put us up to 11.”
Seymour’s staunch defense held Maryville without any makes from beyond the arc, a surefire way to keep the game in its favor.
“We went 0-for-10 from the 3-point line, and that’s not ideal obviously,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. “What we’ve talked about with the girls is that our energy cannot stem from missing shots on the perimeter. We’ve got to find other ways to score.”
Seymour kept Maryville in single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters, taking an 18-9 advantage to end the first. It led 24-15 at halftime, then 32-24 to end the third quarter.
Any toughness the Lady Eagles didn’t have already, they molded during a challenging opening stretch of the season. The benefits of playing such a slate showed Tuesday, as they dictated the game’s pace with their tenacious defense.
“Obviously the schedule’s tough,” Hernandez said. “Like my buddy at Maryville (College), Raul Placeres, how they played one of the toughest schedules in the country. I feel like we played one of the toughest schedules in East Tennessee.
“But obviously, that was all for a purpose. It was all to prepare us, to challenge us and to put us in situations where tonight we were that team that was a little bit more fit. We have to understand that that’s what we have to do to give us a chance to win. I want it to be hard because I want them to earn it. I feel like if we continue to earn these games, it’s only going to better position us in February.”
The Lady Rebels can make note of the fact that they held the Lady Eagles to single digits in three of the four periods. The offense just wasn’t there to match.
“We just preach with this group that our energy has to come from defense,” Clark said. “You can see, during the fourth quarter, you’ve got to fight because you’re down, what, 25 at that point? But you feel the energy in the room shift when our defense is super intense.”
