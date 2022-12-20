Maryville coach Wes Lambert was a bit worried about Tuesday's meeting with Walker Valley being a trap game.
The first game of Christmas break came with a half-empty gymnasium and no cheerleaders on the baseline while the opponent was one of quality.
Instead, the Rebels used a solid defensive effort — especially in the second half — to notch a 65-55 victory inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
"I just love that we're starting to have an identity, and it's defensive mindset," Lambert told The Daily Times. "You can tell the guys get into it a little bit more when we get into it on the defensive side.
"I was pleasantly surprised when they came out and had the energy they did, and that shows that they are growing."
Maryville (6-5) limited Walker Valley (8-3) to nine points in the third quarter but were unable to take advantage of its defensive intensity, barely stretching a 34-32 halftime lead out to a 45-41 advantage heading into the final period.
The Rebels were even better to start the fourth, giving up a meager five points over the opening six minutes, 21 seconds of the fourth while extending their lead to 59-48.
"I think our guys are starting to trust each other more on the defensive end," Lambert said. "That's the catalyst. Our guys are staying in their stance staying active, and our help-side (defense) is loaded to the ball ready to go.
"There is a good saying that my college coach, who is also my father (Randy Lambert), said, and that's, 'Great defenders are able to help stop that man and recover in time to stop theirs,' and golly, we're doing that."
Senior forward Matthew Clemmer scored seven of his game high-tying 15 points in the fourth quarter. Senior guards Nick Johnson and Robbie Eldridge each scored 14 points while freshman guard Jonathan Woodlee added 9.
"It's tough to scout (when you have that many scoring threats), and that's what you hope for," Lambert said. "Obviously, it's nice when you have a Joe Anderson who can takeover a game single-handedly, but when you have five guys out there that can score double digits, it just shows that we're sharing it and we don't care who scores it as long as the score at the end is us winning."
Maryville enters the holiday riding a three-game winning streak and will attempt to add to it when it hosts Lenoir City at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday to open the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament.
"It's awesome that they're able to enjoy this break with a little winning streak," Lambert said. "It's more awesome for me because whether they win or lose, they're still going to have fun at Christmas, but I'm going to be thinking about it nonstop. It's a great way to go into Christmas, and when we comes back we have a great tournament. We have a lot of great teams in it, and we purposely did that to try and test where we are."
