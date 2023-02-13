Clayton-Bradley Academy’s girls basketball senior class was given a gift by coach Scott Kidd not too long ago.
“The thing I remember about them is the first game we ever played, last year, we won it, and it was pretty cool,” Kidd told The Daily Times. “So I’ve given them all part of the net from that game.”
It was a moment of celebration for them, the first group of girls basketball players at CBA. Now, they’re leaving as seniors after making their mark on the program, and they had another celebration Monday during the Lady Blazers’ game against Apostolic.
Though Clayton-Bradley ultimately lost, 38-36, it was able to honor its seniors before the game, giving each the individual and specific moment they deserved.
“They’ve worked really hard for the two years,” Kidd said. “Most of them had never played basketball before, so they’ve come a long way with very minimal basketball experience. They fought, they suffered, they sweated, they bled, and they hung with the program. They were good examples for the young ones that we have coming up.”
First, there’s Leah Hales, a 3-point shooting and rebounding machine for CBA (5-14). She snagged 12 boards Monday to go along with seven points, and Kidd said she is one of the state’s leaders in rebounding.
“I’m just really proud of her,” Kidd said.
Despite her shorter stature, Sydney Adkins is the team’s second-leading rebounder, thanks to the tenacity she always brings to the court.
“She really fights … Her fight and getting after the ball on the court, it fires the rest of the girls up,” Kidd said.
Melanie Band provides length and strong defense, which she showed Monday against Apostolic (4-6).
“She’s really long, not much experience but she works super hard,” Kidd said.
Finally, when it comes to Addie Rittenhouse, Kidd isn’t focused on her play during games. He is more impressed with her leadership abilities than anything else.
“Addie doesn’t have a lot of natural athletic ability, but she is a team player, let me say that,” Kidd said. “She cheerleads the team. She encourages the players, and when she’s in there, she’ll give one hundred percent.”
Once CBA graduates its seniors, it will boast a young roster, one that will have to relearn how to play together without the corps group holding it together. It will be a tough task for sure.
If anything, though, the Lady Blazers’ seniors proved it’s all possible as long as that crucial first step is taken.
“They got it started, and I’m hoping more girls will come on out and play with us,” Kidd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.