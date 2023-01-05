The King’s Academy boys basketball coach Sean Jones challenged his team during the halftime break to be tougher.
Lakeway Christian had outplayed TKA in nearly every facet in the first half, and it was reflected on the scoreboard, as Lakeway held onto a five-point lead. TKA took Jones' message and ran with it, opening the second half on a 6-0 run in a game it turned into a double-digit win, 55-44, Thursday night at Tibbetts Gymnasium.
“I just felt like they were tougher in the first half,” Jones said. “I felt like they played a little bit harder. I felt like the 50-50 balls were more like 75-25 balls in their favor. I just challenged our guys to be tough and battle.
“I needed guys that were going to bring things to the floor that weren’t points and weren’t necessarily big-time plays. I needed guys that would get on the floor that would box out, guard and give us energy in some unconventional ways. And I had some guys step up and do that.”
Three players caught Jones’ eye in terms of contributing beyond just making baskets. Senior guard Damjan Simun netted 12 points to pace the Lions’ scoring, but it was the combined efforts of Kenneth Hall, Elia Bongiorno and Zeke Connatser that made TKA’s (13-4, 7-0 Division II-A District 1) win possible.
Hall, the sophomore guard, quietly totaled seven points but was far more active on the glass. He grabbed eight rebounds, and Jones noted he had a hand on nearly every loose-ball opportunity he was on the floor for.
Bongiorno, the Italy native, spent the holiday break home in Europe and arrived back in East Tennessee Thursday morning at 2 am. He was in bed an hour later and still woke up for his classes, but Jones kept him out of the first half.
When Bongiorno checked into the third quarter, he quickly drained a 3-pointer, and was a crucial spark of TKA’s 36-20 second half performance. The senior guard finished with seven points and a pair of triples.
“With no practice and jet lag, I just worried about him being ready to go,” Jones said. “I didn’t plan on playing him in the first half anyways because I wanted to see what we could do without him, but ultimately we needed him. He came in and gave us a burst. What a blessing to have him back.”
The final player Jones felt made an especially important impact was Connatser, who, because of injury, was playing in his first basketball game since last February. Connatser got hurt playing football at the end of TKA's season, and in his first action back on the basketball court, he broke his wrist — a six-week recovery.
Connatser conditioned and stayed in shape on his own time while recovering, and it paid off for him Thursday night when he scored nine points, including a 3-pointer early in the first quarter.
Deep, balanced scoring has been a trait of TKA all season, and Thursday, with five scorers having seven or more points, was just the latest. Jones credits that to their unselfish mindset, an important quality for a team off to an undefeated start in Division II-A District 1 play.
“The best thing about our group is that they love each other,” Jones said. “They don’t really care who the leading scorer is, who the leading rebounder is, who gets it done. Tonight it might be Damjan, tomorrow it might be Harrison, Tuesday it’s going to be Zeke, next Friday it’s going to be Elia, Kenneth might be big.
“We’ve got six or seven guys who can lead us in scoring. They get it, they know their role and what it takes for the team to do well. They have a ton of self-awareness for each other, and they’re just not selfish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.