Despite a dominant third quarter from The King’s Academy, Lakeway Christian did not allow itself to be so easily shaken off in the final period of the game.
TKA took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, its largest to that point, on the back of a 12-5 run to close the third. The Lakeway Lady Lions cut the deficit to as little as a point in the final minute, but TKA’s eighth-grader-playing-varsity Skylar Walden drained two free throws to give her team some breathing room.
TKA head coach Dante Turnipseed had one message for his team on defense after Walden’s makes: do not let them shoot a 3-pointer. Lakeway managed to get a 3-point attempt off, but it was no good, and TKA survived with a 57-52 win Thursday night at Tibbett’s Gymnasium.
“I said, ‘No threes, everybody push up,’” Turnipseed said. “And then we got out there and let them shoot a three. But that’s from us being young. We don’t let them shoot threes, you don’t go under stream, you’ve got to push up. That’s a little thing that comes with experience. We need games like this where we’re not blowing people out and we have to play basketball. We’re young, so we’re trying to learn.”
Walden was fouled and sank two more free throws after Lakeway’s possession, sealing the win. She scored 10 points to finish second on the TKA Lady Lions in offense, but her four makes at the charity stripe were among the largest of the night, flipping a 51-50 advantage into a seven-point win over the final 31 seconds.
TKA (9-6, 4-2 Division II-A District 1) had surged ahead to start the third quarter after Lakeway (8-7, 2-2 Division II-A District 1) kept the score within three, 21-18, at halftime. TKA guard Juleigh Anne Tucker, one of its two seniors, was at the front of the run. She scored 11 points in the third quarter, including a trio of triples, to finish with a team-high 19 points.
“I told Juleigh Anne, ‘You’re the senior on this team,’” Turnipseed said. “‘If you can drive, drive, but if you can hold it, let’s try to make them foul us.’ That was it, just don’t turn it over. I kind of shy away from holding the ball because we usually pass it too much and turn the ball over. If it’s open, go score. We turned it over, but we kept it live.”
TKA’s youth started to show as the final minutes counted down. It had cleaned up its turnovers after committing 10 in the first half, but within less than a minute of the fourth quarter, TKA lost the ball three times in a row, giving Lakeway the opportunity to climb back in, which it capitalized on.
Walden, however, made her trips to the free-throw line count, and TKA earned an impressive district win. Turnipseed had Lakeway circled on his schedule before the season, making TKA’s effort to grind out a win monumental for a young program now victors in six of its last seven.
“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Turnipseed said. “I think seeing them and how good they’ve been says a lot for them if we’re just trying to get one win against their program. But it’s a big confidence boost going into district play, and now we’re feeling better about ourselves.”
