The Heritage boys basketball team walked off Rick Howard Court on Tuesday feeling like it had given the game away — literally.
The Mountaineers had their three-game winning streak come to a close after a wealth of turnovers and several scoring droughts resulted in a 53-43 loss to Knoxville West.
"When you give them 8 to 10 points on uncontested layups because we can't take care of the ball, I mean, we get beat 53-43, but from a field-goal standpoint, they actually scored less than that just because you can't guard transition layups," Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. "It's tough."
Heritage's struggles actually started with a lackluster practice Monday. It carried over into its meeting with Knoxville West (8-2) as the Rebels opened with an 11-0 run.
The Mountaineers (7-4) settled down by the end of the first quarter, pulling within four after a corner 3-pointer from senior forward Grant Campbell, but it was a sign of things to come. Too many times a series of turnovers and an inability to put the ball in the basket led to the Rebels building their advantage without being contested.
"It was very disappointing," Flatford said. "It was like we were satisfied (with winning three games last week). I had to get their attention a few times in practice yesterday, and it is almost like we came out and played the same way tonight for part of the game."
The deficit swelled to as much as 18 in the second half, but to Heritage's credit, it battled back.
A 3-pointer from senior guard Ty Keeble with one minute, two seconds remaining made it 47-43, but the Mountaineers were unable to sustain the rally.
"They battled hard, and we had a chance there to get even closer if we got a defensive rebound," Flatford said. "I commend them for that, but we just can't dig ourselves that big a hole. We didn't take care of the basketball consistently. It was common theme."
Campbell scored a game-high 15 points while freshman Eli Williams added 12.
Williams also shouldered the brunt of the point guard duties with junior guard Jamin Russell sidelined with an illness, which played a role in the increased number of turnovers.
"Especially against West where they constantly bring pressure against you, it's a lot for a young guy," Flatford said. "It is what it is, though, and you have to play through it."
Heritage will have a week to put a disappointing performance behind it before starting its Christmas tournament on Tuesday.
"Our focus just wasn't very good," Flatford said. "It's almost like we played too laid back. Our focus has to be better playing against a team like this, playing against players who are athletic like this. It's frustrating having to dig out of that big of a hole to give yourself a chance there late."
