The Tennessee Valley Authority on Saturday morning, Dec. 24, told local power companies to again implement short duration, intermittent power interruptions because of the pressure low temperatures have put on the power system. That includes the Alcoa, Maryville, Knoxville and Loudon electric systems, among others.
"This measure is expected to be temporary until the highest peak power demands have been met," a TVA media advisory said.
If you have a turkey in the oven, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line says a half-hour with the power off "should not be too much concern."
“If it were to continue, maybe try a different cooking method. Perhaps an outdoor grill?” suggested the text reply from Butterball to a question from a Daily Times reporter, who had not mentioned the temperature outside was in the single digits.
TVA is asking the public to conserve power over the next 36 hours with steps such as:
• Lowering thermostats by a degree or two;
• Delaying laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day;
• Turning off unnecessary lights and electronics; and
• Opening window coverings on the sunny side of homes
and offices when the sun is out. Close window coverings when the sun isn’t brightly shining.
On Friday, Dec. 23, TVA had a winter record for peak power demand of 33,425 megawatts at 8 p.m. ET, when the regionwide average temperature was 9 degrees.
During the 24-hours of Dec. 23, TVA supplied more energy than at any other time in its history — 740 gigawatt-hours, or 740 million kilowatt-hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.