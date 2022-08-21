The triggering of a fire alarm early Saturday, Aug. 20, led Maryville Fire Department responders into a home where two people lay dead after an alleged domestic murder-suicide.
The deceased have been identified as Christina Cospa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40.
Units from Maryville Fire Department and Maryville Police Department arrived at the 453 Greenbelt Drive Regal Tower condominium complex at 2:38 a.m., per Fire and Police Chief Tony Crisp. The person who alerted emergency services of the alarm called back once to report “smoke and flames” emanating from the elevator well, Crisp said.
Responders “isolated the building’s sixth floor” as the source of the fire, he added.
After clearing the building entrance and evacuating its residents from the scene, firefighters ascended to the sixth floor of the building, where they reportedly saw a trail of gasoline stretching from the elevator entrance to the door of a residential unit.
Crisp told The Daily Times that responders had also spoken to a sixth-floor resident on-scene who’d told them he’d seen smoke emerging from the front door of a nearby condo.
The gasoline trail extended into that residence, Crisp explained. It terminated in a back bedroom, where Maryville Fire found a gas can, accelerant and the bodies of Cospa and Olea.
