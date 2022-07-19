Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Source: U.S. Census estimate (2020)
Population: 10,978
Change from 2010: Increased 998
High School Graduates (ages 25&up): 37.0%
Bachelor’s or more (ages 25&up): 24.3%
Median Household Income: $48,351
White: 83.2%
Black: 11%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%
Asian: 1.7%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 6.3%
Two or more races: 3.2%
County: $2.47 | Alcoa: $2.27
(per $100 of assessed value)
Local: 2.75% | State: 7% | Total: 9.75%
Alcoa Elementary School:
1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-3120
Alcoa Intermediate School:
1325 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-4767
Alcoa Middle School:
532 Faraday St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-5211
Alcoa High School:
1205 Lodge St., Alcoa, TN 37701
Phone: 865-982-4631
Public Information Officer: 865-380-4760
City Manager: 865-380-4795
Police Chief: 865-981-4111
City Schools: 865-984-0531
Electric Department: 865-380-4890
Finance Department: 865-380-4700
Fire Chief: 865-380-4996
Fire Department: 865-380-4999
Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-380-4730
Public Works: 865-380-4800
Alcoa Municipal Building: 223 Associates Blvd., Alcoa, TN 37701 Office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 865-380-4700 Websites: www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov
www.alcoaschools.net
Mayor Odis Clint Abbott Jr.:
Email: cabbott@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-982-5416
Vice Mayor Jim Buchanan:
Email: jbuchanan@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-380-5670
COMMISSIONER Vaughn Belcher:
Email: vbelcher@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-982-7192
COMMISSIONER Tracey Cooper:
Email: Tdcooper@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-661-1164
COMMISSIONER Tanya Martin :
Email: tmartin@cityofalcoa-tn.gov
Phone: 865-255-9742
Chair Julie Rochelle:
Phone: 865-977-4517
Email: jrochelle@alcoaschools.net
Vice Chair Steve Marsh:
Phone: 865-983-4326
Email: stmarsh@alcoaschools.net
Brandy Bledsoe:
Phone: 865-806-1248
Email: bbledsoe@alcoaschools.net
Jim Kirk:
Phone: 865-679-1694
Email: jkirk@alcoaschools.net
Mike Brown: Phone: 865-661-7314 Email: mbrown@alcoaschools.net
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.