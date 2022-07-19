Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Source: U.S. census (2020)
Population: 4,384
High School Graduates: 29.3%
Bachelor’s Degree: 17.8%
Graduate or professional degree: 15%
Median Household Income: $73,385
White: 91%
Black: 1.8%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.3%
Asian: 1.3%
Pacific Islander: 0%
Some other race: 0.5%
Two or more races: 2.5%
County: $2.47 |City: none
(per $100 of assessed value)
Local: 2.75% |
State: 7% |
Total: 9.75%
Schools serving Louisville are part of Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212
Mayor’s Office: 865-681-1983
Blount County Sheriff’s Office: 865-273-5000
Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890
Fort Loudoun Electric: 865-856-2311
Blount County Fire: 865-983-2133
Municipal Building: 865-681-1983
Parks & Recreation: 865-983-9244
Planning and Codes: 865-681-1983
Water: 856-982-3560 (South Blount Utility)
The town of Louisville: 3623 Louisville Road, Louisville, TN 37777. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Mailing address: P.O. Box 215, Louisville, TN 37777.
865-681-1983 www.louisvilletn.gov
TOWN MANAGER Linda Webb Email: manager@louisvilletn.gov
Phone: 865-681-1983
CITY COMMISSION
Email: adminassistant@louisvilletn.gov
Mayor Tom Bickers:
Email: mayor@louisvilletn.gov
Phone: 865-681-9196
ALDERMEN
Bob Gormley: Phone: 865-984-9907
Angie Holley: Phone: 865-389-5292
Jill Robinson Pugh: Phone: 865-977-5879
Steven Kelley: Phone: 865-556-8501
