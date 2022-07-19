Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2019)
Population: 29,742
High School Graduates (ages 25&up): 92.4%
Bachelor’s or more (ages 25&up): 34.6%
Median Household Income: $61,384
White: 92.4%
Black: 2.2%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0.5%
Asian: 1.7%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2%
Hispanic/Latino: 3.4%
Two or more races: 2.7%
County: $2.47 |
City: $2.27
(per $100 of assessed value)
Local: 2.75%
State: 7%
Total: 9.75%
Police and Fire Chief: 865-273-3700
Electric Department: 865-273-3300
Fire Department: 865-273-3650
Parks and Recreation: 865-983-9244
Animal Control: 865-681-2241
Planning and Codes: 865-273-3500
Public Works: 865-273-3302
Water/Sewer: 865-273-3304
WEBSITES: www.maryvillegov.com
www.maryville-schools.org
Foothills Elementary:
520 Sandy Springs Road,
Phone: 865-681-0364
John Sevier Elementary:
2001 Sequoyah Ave.,
Phone: 865-983-8551
Sam Houston Elementary:
330 Melrose St.
Phone: 865-983-3241
Coulter Grove Intermediate:
2025 Sevierville Road
Phone: 865-982-6345
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate:
835 Montgomery Lane
Phone: 865-980-0590
Maryville Junior High:
805 Montvale Station Road
Phone: 865-983-2070
Maryville High:
825 Lawrence Ave.,
Phone: 865-982-1132
City Mayor Andy White:
Email: awhite@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-977-1700
Vice Mayor Fred Metz:
Email: fmetz@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-977-1042
Council Member Sarah Herron:
Email: sherron@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-214-7699
Council Member Tommy Hunt:
Email: thunt@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-983-5270
Council Member Drew Miles:
Email: dmiles@maryville-tn.gov
Phone: 865-273-3401
Chair Nick Black:
Phone: 865-384-1102
Email: nick.black@maryville-schools.org
Vice Chair Julie Elder:
Phone: 865-660-4523
Email: julie.elder@maryville-schools.org
Chad Hampton:
Phone: 865-268-5923
Email: chad.hampton@maryville-schools.org
Candy Morgan:
Phone: 865-681-2733
Email: candy.morgan@maryville-schools.org
Bethany Pope:
Phone: 865-977-1992
Email: bethany.pope@maryville-schools.org
