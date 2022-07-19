Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Source: U.S. census estimate (July 2020)
Population: 550
High School Graduates: 29.6%
Bachelor’s Degree: 25.8%
Median Household Income: $70,701
White: 98.3%
Black: 0%
American Indian/Alaskan natives: 0%
Asian: 1.7%
Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0%
Hispanic/Latino: 0%
Two or more races: 0%
County: $2.47 | City: None
(per $100 of assessed value)
Local: 2.75%
State: 7%
Total: 9.75%
Schools serving Rockford are part of the Blount County Schools system, 865-984-1212.
Police Department: 865-448-6875
Alcoa Electric: 865-380-4890
Sevier County Electric: 865-453-2887
Volunteer Fire Department: 865-448-6322
Municipal Building: 865-448-6886
Building inspection/code enforcement:
865-448-6886 and 865-659-3305
Street and maintenance: 865-448-6886
Water: 865-448-2230 (Tuckaleechee Utility)
CITY HALL: 123 Tiger Drive, Townsend, 37882
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays
865-448-6886 www.cityoftownsend.com
CITY RECORDER Gayla Webb:
Phone: 865-448-6886
gayla@cityoftownsend.com
CITY Manager Danny Williamson:
Phone: 865-448-9286
danny@cityoftownsend.com
CITY COMMISSION
Mayor Michael Talley: 865-448-6886
Becky Headrick: 865-448-6886
Ted Godfrey: 865-448-6886
Rindi Martin: 865-448-6886
Don Stallions: 865-448-6886
