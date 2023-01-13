Caden Windle uncorked the shot as he fall back, and the ball swished through the net.
The William Blount faithful cheered as Windle’s make tied the game at 59-all with little time remaining, but their joy soon turned to anxiety as Hardin Valley’s Jack Smith connected on a layup.
The roller coaster of emotions continued. Grady Robertson tied the score again with two free throws, but a William Blount turnover shortly after, followed by an offensive rebound by Hardin Valley after a 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe, saw the Govs’ chances evaporate.
All William Blount could do from then on was foul, the roller coaster leading simply to disappointment as Hardin Valley won the District 4-4A game, 65-61, at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“I thought Hardin Valley played well,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “We gave up that game because we gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter, several of those off free throws. We allowed a guy to make three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Obviously, they did a good job, and they’re doing a good job of that in the fourth quarter, and we didn’t answer the bell. We’ve got to have a better showing in the fourth quarter to finish that game.”
William Blount (18-3, 2-1 District 4-4A) led after every quarter but the last, with Caden Windle making a last-second shot to end the first, second and third periods. He finished with a team-high 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
The Govs extended their one-point advantage to end the first quarter to 37-30 entering halftime. They went on a run late in the second period to carve the seven-point deficit.
Their offense cooled somewhat in the third period, but they still held a five-point lead to start the fourth quarter. That’s when Hardin Valley (17-3, 3-0) finally broke through, thanks in large part to A.J. Gray, who made three of his five 3-pointers in the final period.
William Blount led 54-50 during the fourth quarter when Hardin Valley used a Gray three, then two straight layups by Smith to go up 57-54. After layups from Riley Everett and Hardin Valley’s Amadou Seck, Caden Windle hit his dramatic 3-pointer to tie it at 59-all.
“Caden played well. I thought Grady played extremely well as well,” Windle said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the win tonight, but I was very pleased with the overall play of our guys. We didn’t finish the plays like we needed to. We had everything we wanted. A couple key turnovers late, uncharacteristic turnovers that normally don’t happen.
“When it’s a physical game, sometimes that’s going to happen. We’ve got to play through it and be better.”
It marked just the Govs’ third loss this season, so Windle knows there’s no reason to panic. With 18 wins already, his team has proven its potential.
That doesn’t mean, though, that the loss didn’t hurt. It also doesn’t mean that the Govs won’t use it to their advantage.
“It’s only better if you learn and grow from it,” Windle said. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. I’m a firm believer, given enough time, we would have won that game, one hundred percent believe that. So we the deal is that we have to learn and grow and bounce back.
“Sometimes losses are good if we use them for such. No one said it’s going to be easy, so we’ve got to grow from it.”
