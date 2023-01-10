KNOXVILLE – After trailing most of the second half, William Blount mounted a spirited fourth-quarter comeback and came away with a 70-65 victory Tuesday evening, breaking a 40-game losing streak to Bearden in the process.
William Blount (18-2, 3-0 District 4-4A) scored 15 of its 21 fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line, overcoming a 53-49 lead Bearden (11-7, 0-3) took into the final period.
According to William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp, the win is the first for the Governors over Bearden since November 2004. The Governors last bested the Bulldogs in the Dog House in 2001.
William Blount cut a four-point deficit entering the final period to a 53-53 tie behind free throws, earned by game-high scorer Caden Windle (28 points) and Grady Robertson (10 points).
After both teams suffered turnovers, Riley Everett (11 points) put the Governors ahead for good at 56-54 on an old-fashioned three-point play with just over five minutes to go.
Bearden bedeviled the Governors all night with strong drives inside by Jake Poole (17 points), but Poole committed two of three straight turnovers on consecutive Dog possessions.
William Blount countered with five points from free throws on the possessions pilfered from Bearden to pull ahead. Robertson found Windle on a nice assist for the final Governor field goal, then WB held on despite hitting only four of its final eight free throw tosses to take the win.
“Two teams going back and forth, it was a great game to watch,” William Blount Kevin Windle said. “It’s a good team win for us, and I'm very proud of our guys.”
Windle said that the Governors didn’t change any defensive duties prior to Poole’s costly turnovers.
“Poole is a great player,” Windle said. “We didn’t change anything we did, I think the guy guarding him just manned up a little bit more and said ‘This is my stop and I’m going to get it.’”
Bearden started off strong, with three different players hitting 3-point baskets in early minutes, but a 9-2 run gave William Blount a 21-16 lead after one quarter.
The Bulldogs used a 14-3 run to close the second quarter for a 32-29 halftime lead. Poole scored on a strong drive inside followed by a trey to close the period, while William Blount missed on two long-range shots after Brayden Mayfield followed a strong Everett rebound with a William Blount trey.
Windle scored 12 of his 28 points in the third quarter, but Poole pumped in nine and King Hubbard seven points to keep Bearden ahead. Windle’s second trey of the period ended scoring, but the Govs still trailed 53-49 entering the final eight minutes.
The Governors totalled 23 points from the charity stripe on 34 attempts. The final quarter free throw shooting fell off, but WB hit enough, 14-of-23, to quell the Bearden comeback attempt. Bearden ended with 17 turnovers versus just eight by the Governors.
“It was a superb team effort,” Windle said, “All of our guys that played played really well and contributed. I’m very proud of all of them.”
William Blount hosts Hardin Valley in another District 4-4A match on Friday, Jan. 13.
