William Blount stepped onto its home court for its meeting with county rival Maryville on Jan. 20 without the demeanor and focus that carried it to the top spot in the Class 4A rankings.
The moment proved to be too big for the Governors as they suffered a 65-60 defeat, but it also served as a wake-up call to stay committed to what made them successful.
William Blount has since won four in a row, including a 69-61 victory in its rematch with Maryville on Friday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium in which it looked like a much different unit than it did in their first go-around.
"We were determined and focused instead of hyped up," William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. "I feel like we were a little too emotional last time. We didn't come out very smooth or crisp, and as the game kept going, we just didn't play together.
"Tonight, it was totally different. We were very focused and our defense was aggressive. I thought everybody played extremely well, and we're just so much stronger together."
William Blount (24-4, 7-2 District 4-4A) held a slight advantage throughout most of the first half, but Maryville senior forward Matthew Clemmer opened the third quarter with a layup that trimmed the deficit to 30-25.
An 8-0 Governor run that coincided with a scoring drought of almost three minutes for the Rebels followed, and the lead swelled to as much as 15 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Grady Robertson in the final seconds of the quarter.
An and-one by Clemmer — albeit with a missed free throw — and another layup from freshman point guard Jonathan Woodlee pulled Maryville (16-10, 4-5) within seven with one minutes, 44 seconds remaining, but it never got any closer as William Blount hit eight of its 10 free throws down the stretch.
"Recently, we've been struggling to capitalize on runs," Maryville coach Wes Lambert said. "We've been pretty good all year with it, but for some reason right now, we can't get anything going when we need it the most. I felt like that was kind of the theme of the night. We'd get behind eight to 10, and then all of a sudden we're a different team and cut it four or five, but it was like that was our cap.
"We're just lacking a sense of urgency right now."
William Blount junior guard Caden Windle finished with a game-high 18 points while Robertson and senior guard Braden Mayfield tallied 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Clemmer, who played for William Blount the first three years of his high school career, led the Rebels with 17 points. Woodlee and senior guard Robbie Eldridge also scored in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Maryville needs to find the spark it has missed the past two weeks before it hosts Hardin Valley on Tuesday to prevent limping into the District 4-4A tournament with losses in its final three district games.
"We're locked in at either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed, which is the same game, so I think Tuesday night has to be a morale booster," Lambert said. "We've got to come ready to go. Hardin Valley is a good team, too, and we feel like we gave that one away, losing in double overtime at their place.
"I hope our guys come ready to play. We told them tonight that there is one of two options, and hopefully our guys respond to a loss and it motivates them to grow and to get closer and get better."
William Blount sits on the opposite side of the spectrum, readying for a meeting with Farragut on Tuesday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium to determine the regular-season district champions.
It could the first of several titles the Governors claim by season's end, but the plan is to treat it the same as any other game — except their first meeting with the Rebels.
"We're just going to stay focused and determined," Windle said. "We can't make the game bigger than what it is. Yes, it's an important game, but let's handle our business, do our job and make sure we finish the season well to have that momentum going into the tournament."
