William Blount played good enough defense to give itself a chance against No. 1 Bearden had it not squandered so many of its offensive opportunities.
The Lady Governors forced seven turnovers and held Bearden to 15 points in the first quarter, but because of nine giveaways of their own, the Lady Bulldogs took an eight-point advantage into the second.
That was as close as the William Blount girls got to Bearden the rest of the way, and the defending TSSAA Class 4A champions surged for a 53-26 win Tuesday night inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs (25-0, 8-0 District 4-4A) outscored the Lady Govs, 24-13, in the second half to keep its perfect season and district record intact.
“I thought the first half, we battled,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “We did some good stuff and praised them for it at halftime, and then we came back out and started the third quarter, and we did a total 180. Like we hadn’t done anything before. I saw some improvement in some areas and some lapses in some areas.”
The Lady Govs (10-15, 0-8 District 4-4A) twice came within two points of Bearden in the first quarter. While its defense gave the Lady Bulldogs trouble early on, Taylor Rule connected on a pair of 3-pointers to cut WB’s deficit to 5-3 and 8-6, respectively. Those two Rule field goals were the Lady Govs’ only of the quarter, and Bearden took a 15-7 lead into the second.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled away and outscored William Blount, 38-19, over the final three quarters. The Lady Govs totaled only two field goals in both the second and third quarters. William Blount had committed 14 turnovers by halftime and finished with 24 for the game.
Bearden’s Natalya Hodge and Avery Treadwell, who WB had limited to 13 combined points in the first half, both finished as the game’s top scorers. Hodge recorded 16 points while Treadwell scored 14 and grabbed nine rebounds.
“Defensively, we were flying around and taking some stuff away,” Kallenberg said. “The hard thing with them is unless you can match their length or quickness, they can spread the floor. They have shooters on both sides, so pick your poison, and then you have Treadwell in the middle.
“I felt like we gave them some problems a little bit, but then we came down and turned the ball over in some bad places. We took a couple of quick shots and gave them some transition buckets, and that’s just hard to defend against.”
William Blount will regroup over the next two days for its best shot at a district win before the regular season ends. The Lady Govs will travel to Maryville (10-14, 2-6 District 4-4A) on Friday, after falling to the Lady Rebels by a point in overtime two weeks ago.
Maryville is on a three-game losing streak, but played Farragut close in its latest loss. Kallenberg knows the Lady Govs will need to make several adjustments from their overtime loss if they want a different outcome.
“It’s not going to get any easier,” Kallenberg said. “They’re playing well. Maryville and Farragut was a one-point game at the end of the third quarter. They’re playing better, and I’m sure that (Maryville coach Taylor Clark is) going to have some stuff ready for the things we threw at them last time.
“We’ve got to show we can handle the press, because that gave us some trouble last time. Definitely a big game, and the kids are looking forward to going over there.”
