During the first quarter Friday, William Blount was doing exactly what it wanted to do.
The Lady Governors led by three points to end the period, paced by a strong defensive start, and seemed to have a good chance to stay ahead of Hardin Valley during the District 4-4A bout inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
Things changed, though. William Blount saw its defense start to struggle and its scoring production decrease quarter after quarter, allowing Hardin Valley to overtake it in a 52-36 loss.
“The first quarter, defensively, we were doing some stuff that we wanted to do to them,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “I think (we) had them rattled and were making some shots and running our stuff. But for some reason, we just get away from it and panic sets in, and then it just kind of turns into being impatient.
“We make some bad decisions, and it just kind of snowballs from there.”
Just as the Lady Govs (9-10, 0-4 District 4-4A) went cold offensively down the stretch, the Lady Hawks (10-6, 1-2) warmed up. Hardin Valley increased its scoring output each quarter, shifting the momentum more and more as time wore on.
In the final seconds of the first half, after Charlise Scarlett hit a 3-pointer, Hardin Valley’s Kyndra West made two free throws to cut William Blount’s lead to 25-24 entering the break.
After the Lady Hawks outscored the Lady Govs, 13-7, in the third quarter, they started the fourth on a 12-0 run. All of those points came on 3-pointers, as West nailed one, then Lily Adkisson hit three in a row.
It didn’t help that William Blount’s offense became stagnant. The Lady Govs scored just four points in the fourth period, all of which came from Taylor Rule.
“In the second half period, we scored 11 points,” Kallenberg said. “Missed some layups, impatient, made some bad decisions on offense. With us being so young, I think our offense is dictating our defense. Two shooters who we had to know where they were, they combined for (multiple) threes between the two of them.
“So we’re struggling on the offensive end, and it just leads to defensive breakdowns, but obviously, I’ve got to do a better job of coaching them, get us through it.”
Charlie Scarlett was a bright spot for William Blount on Friday, as she scored 14 points and accounted for four of the team’s five 3-pointers. Hardin Valley, though, hit twice as many threes as William Blount, with Lexi Hall (18 points) draining five herself.
The discrepancy from beyond the arc revealed another area the Lady Govs will work to improve on, but deep into the regular season, Kallenberg knows time is running thin.
“(The 3-pointers were) the difference in the game,” Kallenberg said. “I think that just comes down to, ‘Are we locked in on the scout?’ Not communicating on defense, and I think that showed tonight. Of course, some of it is still (being) young and inexperienced, but we’re 19 games into the season and we’re still having the same stuff that plagued us. Obviously, I’ve got to figure out and do a better job to get them through that.”
