The William Blount girls basketball team came out of a late fourth-quarter timeout with a singular focus for its upcoming offensive possession.
The Lady Governors were searching for two different shots, and if they didn’t come, they were willing to pass the ball around until those looks opened up. The look it wanted did not come until over a minute after the possession began, but WB turned the ball over on the attempt.
Powell called a timeout with 29 seconds left in the game to draw up a final play, but the Lady Govs got a defensive stop and escaped Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium with a 47-43 win Friday night, snapping their seven-game losing streak.
“It wasn’t necessarily to stall, we were just looking for two certain shots,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “We were going to run it until we got that. We went down, got a stop and then finally got one we were looking for. It was more by design of, we’re running this until we see those two things.”
William Blount (11-17) recorded two defensive stops in the final minute, one after its long offensive possession, and the second, forcing a turnover out of a Powell timeout with eight seconds remaining, making sure a slim lead held. Savannah Darnell made two free throws in the last two seconds to ice the game.
The Lady Govs and Powell (9-14) traded lead changes throughout the first half of the fourth quarter. Whenever junior Chloe Russell (15 points, five rebounds) connected on a jumper or Charlise Scarlett (11 points, two 3-pointers) made a 3 for the lead, Powell’s Alaina Schroeder one-upped them with a make of her own. Schroeder finished with a game-high 21 points and four 3’s.
Russell made a 3-pointer to go up 43-42 with 3:52 to play, and the Lady Govs retained the lead, though a tight one, for the remainder of the game.
“It was one of those timely shots,” Kallenberg said. “She’s struggled from the 3-point line this year, but she’s a better shooter than what she’s shown. That’s one thing I’ve tried to relay to these kids a lot: within the flow of the offense, if your feet are set and it’s in rhythm, take the shot. And she didn’t hesitate. It was good to see one go in for her, and that gave her some juice and momentum.”
The Lady Govs’ first win since Jan. 14 could not have come at a better time. William Blount will open the District 4-4A Tournament next Wednesday as the district’s No. 6 seed against No. 3 Heritage (22-5, 7-3 District 4-4A), which beat WB twice during the regular season.
Having shed their losing skid and recorded its first win in the month of February, Kallenberg is hopeful that the Lady Govs can make a run now that they have some momentum on their side.
“We’ve got a very tough opponent in Heritage,” Kallenberg said. “We lost to them twice this year, but I told them sitting in the locker room, ‘We’re not going to shy away from a win.’ Any win is a good win, good, bad or ugly. We could be on the other end of it. We could be rolling into the district tournament having not won this game. Hopefully it gives them some confidence and we’re on the uptick.”
