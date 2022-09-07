Employees of the Starbucks located at 121 Cusick Road in Alcoa plan to strike until Friday evening, Sept. 9, citing retaliation against unionized employees.
At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, three morning-shift employees walked off the job after hearing that their shift supervisor, Matthew Lane, had allegedly received a derogatory text message from Vonetta Merritt, the store’s manager. Six employees joined as the day progressed. They report that Lane received the message after asking Merritt a question about store business.
Lane is a member of the store’s union. Workers at the Cusick Road Starbucks won an election to form a union July 11 after several months of organizing efforts.
The text message, strikers said, represents one instance in a larger series that demonstrates Starbucks’ lack of regard for its employees generally and its antipathy for its unionized workers, specifically.
Shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, about 10 striking employees stood outside the Starbucks carrying signs with messages criticizing Starbucks for anti-union practices. The store’s lobby was closed to customers at the time, though its drive-thru remained open.
The store closed hours early Wednesday. Maxwell Nutter, a Starbucks employee and union member, said that the closure came about because management were unable to staff the store.
“We voted to unionize, and that is when we started having some animosity,” Ava Marlowe, a barista at the store and one of the strikers, told The Daily Times. “Just recently, after we won our election to unionize, it started ramping up.”
Marlowe described months of frustration at what she described as Starbucks’ efforts to retaliate against unionized workers.
The Daily Times reached out to Vonetta Merritt directly, but did not receive a response.
Starbucks Media Relations emailed a statement to The Daily Times that reads, "We stand by our partners who choose to participate in protests or events of personal importance to them. Starbucks is grounded in our ability to express our shared commonalities and differences. In fact, it’s what drives Starbucks ‘third place’ and culture of belonging."
