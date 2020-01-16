A single conversation when he was 15 led Steve Dekanich of Louisville into a career he still loves.
He was visiting the steel mill in Sharon, Pennsylvania, where his later father had worked when someone asked, “What are you going to do with the rest of your life?”
“I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Dekanich recalled with a laugh. The man told him, “We need some good metallurgists, why don’t you become one?”
While Dekanich was studying at Youngstown State, a brochure about the Y-12 National Security Complex captured his attention and there was no turning back.
“Oak Ridge was a dream,” he said. “A passion just began to grow, not only because of the technology but because of the area. I just fell in love with it.”
He turned down job offers from steel mills and others, telling his first employer at Union Carbide Corp. that he planned to go to Y-12 as soon as a hiring freeze there ended. About three years later, in 1977, he was at Oak Ridge.
“I’m as excited now as I was 50 years ago,” Dekanich said of his chosen career.
Today he’s a senior metallurgist at Y-12 and mentors the next generation, including Maryville High School graduate Jacob Wall, studying at the University of Alabama, and Jedidiah Long, who joined the Y-12 staff in July as a maintenance engineer.
As a senior metallurgist, Dekanich explained that his job involves varied responsibilities, including new technology development and failure analysis. “Anything that blows up, breaks down or falls apart, it’s my job to find out why it happened and keep it from happening again,” he said.
Long focuses on optimizing maintenance practices and procedures.
Within the next couple of months they’ll be working on team that will use new guided wave ultrasonic testing technology to analyze the pipes of a fire suppression system installed in the 1940s and ‘50s, checking the pipe thickness and for any blockages.
Instead of taking sections down and using a scope to check the pipe, their team will fit a collar of transducers around the pipe, send out a pulse in both directions and be able to evaluate 100 feet in each direction, Dekanich explained.
ASM Camp Connections
Long was one of the first students in an ASM Materials Camp that Dekanich has helped lead since 2006.
As a high school student, Long said, “I was trying to find a way to apply my passion for chemistry and physics to engineering.” He knew chemistry and physics were his favorite subjects in school, and he also enjoyed restoring a 1972 Cutlass Supreme with his father.
When Long asked his chemistry teacher at Lenoir City High School, “Why don’t you teach us more about transition metals?” the instructor pointed him to materials science.
The weeklong ASM Materials Camp in Oak Ridge is collaboration of Y-12, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the University of Tennessee and Pellissippi State Community College.
Dekanich was recruited to lead the camp during a microscopy and microanalysis conference in Hawaii. Later that same day he met the chief of materials science and engineering for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center, who offered help in securing part of the space shuttle Columbia for students to conduct a failure analysis.
Dekanich has always enjoyed mentoring and helping kids. “It lets them see a bigger picture,” he said. It gives them exposure to different things in life.”
During the camp about 20 students work with tools such as electron microscopes on projects that include taking apart a rice cooker to figure out how it works.
Long discovered skills he learned during that camp also were part of his college studies. “Sample preparation is an essential skill as a materials scientist,” he said.
Dekanich sees the students’ excitement and drive to learn more.
Often after the camp ends the mentoring continues. “There are times when chemistries click and you develop relationships,” Dekanich said, noting that he has remained in contact with students through high school, college and beyond, often by email but also by text and face to face conversations. He went to Long’s Eagle Scout ceremony and wrote letters of recommendation for him.
More than 20 students from those camps have gone on to study materials science and engineering at UT, Dekanich said.
He said being a mentor is “to help a young person become better than you.”
“You expose them to everything that you know. You encourage them to learn more. You provide them with different books to read, introduce them to other people that far exceed your own mental capacity,” he said with a laugh.
Long’s experiences led him not only to Y-12 but also to pursue other opportunities. He started a business with members of the research team from his senior design project, Carbon Rivers LLC, which is focused on graphene nanocomposite materials.
Long also has given presentations to students at the materials camp, Governor’s School and UT. “It’s nice sharing your passions with people,” he said.
At Y-12 a founding member of the British company providing the guided wave ultrasonic testing technology is going to lead a weeklong training class for the young engineers. “I’m going to audit it,” Dekanich said with a grin.
